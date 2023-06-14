Russian military equipment losses three times higher than Ukraine’s, visually confirmed evidence suggests

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed another damaged Russian tank in the Zaporizhzhia direction to prevent its evacuation and repairs. Screenshot of footage shared by Mysiagin TG channel
According to the visually confirmed losses tracker Oryx, as of June 2023, Ukraine has lost equipment at a rate three times lower than Russia in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine; its tank losses are even lower: one-fourth of Russia’s. However, in some categories, Ukraine’s losses are roughly 2x.
While these indicators give only an approximate assessment of the real extent Russian and Ukrainian military equipment losses in the war in Ukraine, nevertheless, the proportion is relevant to describe the real-life situation, as both sides share footage of destroyed equipment extensively.
Oryx compiles lists of visually confirmed losses from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides; as of 13 June, the rates of losses reveal only three categories in which Ukraine’s losses exceed Russia’s (calculated as a ratio of Ukrainian vs Russian losses):
- Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles and Infantry Mobility Vehicles (IMV) – 1.68
- Radars And Communications Equipment – 1.94
- Ships – 2.17
Another category where Ukraine’s losses approach Russia’s is Surface-to-air-missile systems – 0.96.
Russia especially has tried to target Ukraine’s air defense in recent months as it attempted to break through Ukraine’s “missile shield.” Unrelenting Russian missile and drone attacks have forced officials to raise the alarm about the possible exhaustion of Ukraine’s air defense and Ukraine’s allies to expedite the provision of air defense systems and ammunition.
However, in terms of tanks, Ukraine’s losses are only a quarter of Russia’s. Russia’s loss rates are especially high for Command posts and communications stations (Ukraine’s losses are only 0.05 of Russia’s) and for Electronic warfare systems (also 0.05).
Here is the full comparison of Russian vs Ukrainian military equipment losses in Russia’s war against Ukraine as of 13 June 2023, inspired by Défense & Sécurité Internationale.
|
Visually confirmed losses of Ukraine and Russia as of 13 June 2023
|
Materiel
|
Russian losses
|
Ukrainian losses
|
Ukrainian / Russian losses
|
Tanks
|
2027
|
528
|
0.26
|
Armored Fighting Vehicles
|
879
|
284
|
0.32
|Self-Propelled Anti-Tank Missile Systems
|
38
|
21
|
0.55
|
Infantry Fighting Vehicles
|
2393
|
563
|
0.24
|
Armored Personnel Carriers
|
312
|
273
|
0.88
|
MRAP and IMV
|
233
|
392
|
1.68
|
Engineering Vehicles
|
310
|
64
|
0.21
|
Command Posts and Communications Stations
|
243
|
13
|
0.05
|
Artillery Support Systems
|
103
|
23
|
0.22
|
Towed Artillery
|
646
|
292
|
0.45
|
MLRS
|
207
|
45
|
0.22
|
Anti-aircraft guns
|
41
|
10
|
0.24
|
Electronic warfare systems
|
40
|
2
|
0.05
|
Radars
|
32
|
62
|
1.94
|
Surface-To-Air Missile Systems
|
118
|
113
|
0.96
|
Planes
|
82
|
68
|
0.83
|
Helicopters
|
90
|
30
|
0.33
|
Drones
|
244
|
134
|
0.55
|
Trucks and unarmored vehicles
|
2564
|
645
|
0.25
|
Ships
|
12
|
26
|
2.17
|
Total
|
10614
|
3588
|
0.34
Russia’s higher attrition losses, combined with the weapons supply of Ukraine’s allies, have led to the countries’ balance of power equaling out over 14 months of the Russian invasion. The difference is especially seen in terms of tanks, which are essential for Ukraine to retake
Related:
- Ukraine now probably has as many tanks as Russia
- Russia’s losses in Ukraine dwarf those of past conflicts, analyst finds
- Study shows drones the cheapest, most effective in battle against Russian invasion
- So how many Leopard tanks did Ukraine lose near Mala Tokmachka?
- No, the Kakhovka dam could not have collapsed on its own