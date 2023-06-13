Three killed, 25 injured in Russian night strike on Kryvyi Rih (updated)

An apartment building was destroyed by a Russian cruise missile launched at night at Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Pavlo Lysak, head of the military administration

Upd, 9:56: the death toll of Russia’s strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to six.

At least three people were killed and 25 injured after Russia’s night attack on Central-Ukrainian Kryvyi Rih, head of the military administration Serhiy Lysak said. Ukraine’s air defense shot down three cruise missiles out of six, but five targets were hit, according to him and the chief of the city’s defense council Oleksandr Vilkul.

Fire engulfed a 5-storey apartment building, destroying it. The search for people buried under the rubble continues, and 19 were admitted to the hospital.

Photos: Serhiy Lysak

Three people were also injured at a private enterprise and admitted to the hospital as a result of the strike. Civilians are also likely buried under the rubble of a destroyed food warehouse, the search for them continues.

Another four people were injured at another location, where a building and a car burned.

An automobile company was also damaged, where loading equipment caught fire, Lysak said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video from Kryvyi Rih.

More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven, and they will be held accountable for every missile they launch,” he wrote.

In total, in the night, Russia launched 14 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense. They also launched four Shahed kamikaze drones, 1 of which was destroyed by our defenders.