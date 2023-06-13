Russia has invested in ensuring its kamikaze drones supply – British intel

Russia is receiving large batches of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones via the Caspian Sea and is working to start their domestic production, the British Intelligence says in its daily update.
|In recent months, Russia has highly likely worked to ensure its long-term, high-volume supply of one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs). By supplying these weapons, Iran continues to breach UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
Russia has likely moved from receiving small deliveries of Iranian OWA-UAVs by air transport, to larger consignments by ship from Iran via the Caspian Sea.
This ‘International North-South Transit Corridor’ has assumed much more importance since the invasion. It allows Russia to access Asian markets – including arms transfers – in ways it hopes are less vulnerable to international sanctions.
Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance.
Russia is highly likely investing in OWA-UAVs because it provides Russia with a relatively cheap long-range strike capability at a time when it has expended a large proportion of its cruise missile stocks in Ukraine.”
