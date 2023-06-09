Exhibit of Ukrainians using metro as bomb shelter opened in Berlin metro

Photo: n-ost.org

From 9 to 19 June, Berliners can experience how Ukrainians use their metro stations to hide from Russian missile and drone attacks. The exhibit #NextStationUkraine has opened on Alexanderplatz U8 in the Berlin metro.

It was opened with a concert by Ukrainian cello player Denys Karachentsev, who lifted the spirits of Kharkiv residents at the very start of Russia’s full-blown war by giving concerts amid ruins and in the Kharkiv metro.

Russian troops shell the northeastern city of Kharkiv every day since the first days of the invasion. The video shows the performance of Melody by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk during the Kharkiv Music Fest in Kharkiv Metro on 26 March 2022.

📹https://t.co/yF17e5cjqp pic.twitter.com/zrdUwhzkxG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 27, 2022

Images of Ukrainians hiding in subway shelters in Kyiv and Kharkiv will be featured on the banners. Denys’s performance in the Kharkiv subway is represented in one of the images on the banner in Berlin.

“Locals and tourists in Berlin will see images of ordinary Ukrainian people hiding in the stations, trying to maintain their daily lives there. This is not a campaign, it is an attempt to find a different medium for journalism and to introduce the Ukrainian reality to Berliners. As the war continues, and Russia continues its massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, thousands of people in Ukraine are hiding in the underground of the stations these days,” the organizers wrote.

This is the third edition of the Next Station Ukraine project. The first exhibition was presented at the Berlin stations Rosenthaler Platz, Möckernbrücke and Gesundbrunnen. The second one was held in the Prague subway in May.

Tags: Germany, metro