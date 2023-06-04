Russo Ukrainian War. Day 466: Ukraine continues to signal the counteroffensive is about to start

Two drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in Russia’s Smolensk region, – governor , Censor.net reported on Friday, citing RIA-News . “Two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk region of Russia. Two drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk region, with no critical damage, fires or casualties, the acting governor said,” the statement said. No details of the attack are currently known.”

Explosion near the railway in Melitopol – mayor , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov . “An explosion occurred on a railway used by the Russians to transport personnel and military equipment. The incident took place not far from the occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. […] On 2 June, a car with four collaborators inside was blown up in the occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

Loud explosions resound in Melitopol, and heavy smoke was seen over the city , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ivan Fedorov , Mayor of Melitopol. “A series of loud explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Heavy smoke was seen rising to the north of the city. Melitopol residents have reported five loud explosions which were heard clearly in the northern part of the city. We’re establishing the details.”

Satellite imagery of consequences of Berdiansk port attack published , Ukrinform reports. “Imagery of the consequences of the attack on the port in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, has been published. Damage from a recent strike on the port of Russian-occupied Berdiansk is visible in new satellite imagery. This site is more than 90 kilometres from the front line in Ukraine, OSINT analyst Brady Africk posted on Twitter .”

Berdiansk Today said the city was hit more than 10 times . It said explosions were heard near the port and the airfield. Berdiansk Today also reported that Russian vessels were leaving the Berdiansk port.”

Explosions in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Russians claim they shot down 6 missiles , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Berdiansk City Military Administration and Berdiansk Today Telegram channel. “The Berdiansk City Military Administration reported that at least eight explosions occurred in Berdiansk. Russian air defence was activated today, so we are waiting for more information about the strikes, the administration said.

Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoi. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow’s largest military base in Crimea.”

Drone shot down in Crimea’s Dzhankoi, says Moscow-installed official , Reuters reports. “A drone was shot down in Dzhankoi in Crimea, a Russian-installed official in the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, [alleged] on Sunday. There is damage to windows in several houses in a residential district” from the overnight incident, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser in the Moscow-installed administration of Crimea, posted on the Telegram messaging app. […] Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Four cruise missiles and three attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defence of the Air Force”

Four cruise missiles and three attack drones were downed night of 4 June , the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “From 01:00 a.m. to 04:00 a.m. on June 4, 2023, the enemy used five Iranian attack UAVs “Shahed-136/131” from the Bryansk region, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles fired from six Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian region.

According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital, Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday. Air defence destroyed everything that was heading towards the city already at their distant approaches.”

Russia’s air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says , Reuters reports. “Russia launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine early on Sunday, with air defence systems repelling all missiles and drones on their approach to Kyiv, the capital’s military officials said.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force forces have struck 11 strikes on personnel concentration areas, as well as 6 strikes on the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

Recently, in the settlement of Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast, on the territory of a kindergarten, the invaders set up a field hospital, where more than 50 occupiers with injuries of varying degrees of severity are being treated.

Russian occupying forces continue to put pressure on Ukrainian citizens and violate human rights in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, in the basements of the building of the former tax inspectorate, citizens of Ukraine with a pro-Ukrainian position are forcibly detained.

In Svatovo, Luhansk region, on June 2, about 40 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces, who voluntarily left their combat positions, deserted . To search for Russian deserters, 2 Russian helicopters and a unit of the Russian Guard of the occupiers were involved.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. During the past day, 23 combat clashes took place.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in particular, using the Iskander OTRK. One Iskander-K missile hit the suburbs of Dnipro – a two-story residential building was damaged, and more than 20 civilians were moderately and severely injured, including children. In addition, the enemy carried out 30 airstrikes and fired 56 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

[The enemy continues to disregard the laws and customs of war, and uses terror tactics, strikes, and strikes at both military and civilian targets.] Tonight, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.

[The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite the significant losses, they do not give up trying to occupy Ukrainian territory.]

As of Sunday 4 June, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 209940 (+470)

Tanks – 3837 (+8)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7512 (+10)

Artillery systems – 3555 (+22)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 583 (+1)

Air defence means – 344 (+2)

Aircraft – 313 (+0)

Helicopters – 298 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6305 (+16)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3175 (+10)

Special equipment – 479 (+4)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1132 (+0)

Prigozhin says Kremlin factions are destroying the Russian state, Reuters reports. “Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that Kremlin factions were destroying the state by trying to sow discord between him and Chechen fighters. That row had now been settled but infighting in the Kremlin had opened a Pandora’s Box of rifts, he said. […]

But he laid the blame for the discord on unidentified Kremlin factions – which he calls “Kremlin towers”. Their scheming had got so out of hand that Putin had been forced to scold them at a Security Council meeting, he said. Pandora’s Box is already open – we are not the ones who opened it, Prigozhin said in a message posted by his press service. Some Kremlin tower decided to play dangerous games. Dangerous games have become commonplace in the Kremlin towers…they are simply destroying the Russian state.

He did not identify the Kremlin faction but said that it continued its attempts to sow discord, it would have hell to pay. The Kremlin did not comment on his remarks. Putin held a Security Council meeting of Friday about what he said were “interethnic” relations inside the country. […] Prigozhin also said any battle between Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov‘s Akhmat special forces and Wagner would result in serious bloodshed but there was no doubt who would win.

He also again vented his anger about the current state of the war and the culpability of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The ministry of defence is not in a state to do anything at all as it de-facto doesn’t exist – it is in chaos, Prigozhin said. The defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Niether Shoigu nor Gerasimov have commented in public about Prigozhin’s comments.”

Russia begins to strengthen its border with cadets: they were given small arms and grenade launchers, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “Russian invaders began using cadets of higher military educational institutions to protect the border; they are armed with small arms and grenade launchers.

The military leadership of the Russian Federation decided to strengthen the state border with cadets of higher military educational institutions. By 31 May, about 200 third-year cadets armed with small arms and grenade launchers have been sent to the western border of the Russian Federation under the pretext of an internship.”

Attack on Dnipro’s suburbs: number of people injured rises to 20, including 5 children, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration and State Emergency Service of Ukraine. “On Saturday evening, the Russians attacked the Pidhorodne hromada near Dnipro. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that at around 21:00 on 3 June, as a result of a missile attack on the suburbs of Dnipro, two two-storey residential buildings were hit and two fires broke out.

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on the Pidhorodne hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] has risen to 20, including 5 children. Three of the children are in a serious condition. […]

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is once again proving that it is a terrorist state, and the Russians will be held accountable for everything they have done against Ukraine and Ukrainians.”

Law enforcers checked 5,000 shelters in Ukraine, almost 20% of them are unsuitable for use, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “We checked more than 4,800 shelters across the country. 252 civil protection facilities were found to be closed, and 893 were unsuitable for use.”

On the night of 1 June 2023, during the Russian missile attack in the capital, three people were killed, including a child born in 2013. Residents tried to get into the shelter of a health centre in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was closed. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over this fact.”

Situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains vulnerable and potentially dangerous – IAEA, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing a statement of the IAEA. “The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been cut from external backup power supplies for three months, which makes it extremely vulnerable and dangerous in the event of a single power transmission line failure. It is noted that the ZNPP continues to rely on the only remaining operational 750 kilovolt (kV) power line for the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions.

A back-up 330 kV power line that was damaged on 1 March on the other side of the Dnipro River as seen from the Russian-controlled ZNPP still has not been repaired, with Ukraine saying that military action has prevented its experts from safely accessing the location situated in territory it controls to repair the line.

The lack of any back-up options means that when the 750 kV line is cut – as happened most recently on 22 May – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (NPP) is forced to rely on emergency diesel generators as a last line of defence, clearly an unsustainable situation, the IAEA emphasises. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stresses the importance of following the five principles established by the agency to protect the site during military conflict. […]

Russia has not agreed to abide by the five principles outlined by Rafael Grossi on Tuesday, which are supposed to protect the the ZNPP. Ukraine, in turn, suggested adding two more principles to them.”

Emergency response system of ZNPP shut down due to Russians’ actions, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Friday, citing the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRI). “The Russians have almost completely degraded the emergency readiness and response system at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is yet to react to this situation.

The occupiers continue to put great pressure on the ZNPP staff, resorting to intimidation, searching private residencies of the employees, banning any contact with those currently in the Ukraine-controlled territory. They’ve been hindering the attempts of the ZNPP staff to leave the occupied territories and threatening to confiscate their property.

Due to the occupiers dismantling or stealing the important elements of systems, putting computer equipment out of order etc. repairing the physical protection system of the power plant requires significant efforts and resources. The occupiers have almost completely destroyed the emergency response system at the ZNPP, the SNRI reported.

Following the orders of the occupying administration, nuclear terrorists blocked the transfer of information from the automated control system of the radiation background at the ZNPP. The Ukrainian regulator has informed the IAEA about this incident, which is a threat to safety at the ZNPP. IAEA has not yet provided the plan of possible measures it can take in order to put this situation under control, Oleh Korikov, the acting head of SNRI, stated during an online meeting with international partners.

He stressed once again that repairing the nuclear safety and protection systems at the ZNPP is only possible on the condition of full liberation and demilitarisation of the power plant.”

Almost 40 kindergartens hit by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukrinform reports, citing the Mykolaiv City Council. “In Mykolaiv, 37 kindergartens have been damaged as a result of Russian strikes. Windows and doors were broken in kindergartens, roofs, fences, and playgrounds were destroyed. Despite the fact that combat operations are still underway, the city has begun to restore damaged buildings, the report says. […]

In general, as a result of Russian strikes targeting Mykolaiv, about 100 educational facilities incurred damage. As reported earlier, as a result of Russian aggression, about 400 educational facilities across Ukraine were completely destroyed and almost 3,000 were damaged.”

Occupiers refuse to provide insulin to people without Russian passports in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the National Resistance Center. “In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, people with diabetes cannot receive insulin if they do not have a Russian passport. Insulin is not even given out to Ukrainian citizens who are collecting it for their children.”

By doing this, the occupiers are trying to force local residents to obtain Russian passports, the National Resistance Center noted. Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are forcing residents to obtain Russian passports by 1 September, threatening to cut off their electricity supply, confiscate their property, and forcibly evict them.”

Experts, politicians, diplomats meet in Warsaw to discuss return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Ukrinform reports. “The leadership of Russia and all those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children must be held accountable for this, and Ukrainian children must be returned to Ukraine. Ukrainian and Polish experts, politicians, diplomats and journalists emphasized this during the ‘Deportation of Ukrainian Children to Russia’ conference, which was held in the Senate of the Republic of Poland.

In her speech, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola noted that there is something deeply inhumane about Putin’s abduction of Ukrainian children and their russification. Over 16,000 children were forcibly taken to Russia. According to Metsola, such actions are carried out in violation of the Ukrainian and international law. It is the crime of genocide, and it must not go unpunished.

Metsola emphasized that the EU stands in solidarity with Ukraine and is doing everything possible for the safe return of each Ukrainian child home. In her words, the EU provides support for the efforts to collect, document and preserve evidence regarding human rights violations and crimes committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine, in particular those related to the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Tomasz Grodzki mentioned that Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children is a huge tragedy, resembling the worst in the history of mankind. He called the return of Ukrainian children home as soon as possible a task for the entire civilized world. Grodzki expressed hope that, sooner or later, Putin and his entourage would be brought to justice, as their attempts to russificate Ukrainian children must not go unpunished.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Vasyl Zvarych drew attention to the Children of War government portal (childrenofwar.gov.ua), containing the stories of children affected by the Russian invasion, namely those who came back home after Russia’s abduction. In his words, these children describe how they witnessed the murders of their parents, mockery in the so-called recreation camps, humiliation over nationality.

According to Zvarych, a total of 19,484 Ukrainian children were officially confirmed as abducted or forcibly taken to Russia or Belarus by the occupiers. Some 4,390 of them are orphans. Only 371 children have returned home so far. Zvarych emphasized that Ukraine is making every effort to bring Ukrainian children back. In particular, the Coordination Council for Child Protection and Safety was established, and the Bring Kids Back UA action plan was approved, uniting the efforts of the Ukrainian government and international partners.

The ambassador believes that the priority task now is to disclose the issue of deportation as much as possible, so that the entire world knows about it, and provide assistance to Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in collecting the evidence of the involvement of Russia and Belarus in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Oksana Lytvynenko, a Ukrainian activist and volunteer, spoke about numerous cases of abuse, rape and humiliation of Ukrainians who tried to save children from being taken from the occupied areas to Russia.

Marek Michalak, Poland’s former Commissioner for Children’s Rights, noted that Putin’s actions are no different from those committed by Hitler in the middle of the last century. He expressed confidence that Russia would be held accountable for its crimes against Ukrainian children and the Ukrainian people.”

The West did everything possible to prepare Ukraine for counteroffensive – White House, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications coordinator and Ukrinform. “The United States believes that, together with its allies, it has provided Ukraine with proper military assistance to conduct a counteroffensive. We are very pleased that as of now we have met the needs of Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive. When they start it is up to them, but we are sure that we have done everything possible, and when I say ‘we’, I mean not only the United States but also our allies and partners, Kirby said.

He added that he was referring not only to air defence systems but also to armoured vehicles, artillery, ammunition, and military exercises, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will need even more as they advance. Military operations are a dynamic thing, and we must be sure that we are also dynamically ready to support them in the future. So, we have done a lot and are ready to continue to do a lot over the next days and months, the White House representative assured.”

Yermak: Netherlands to help increase number of Patriot systems for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “The Government of the Netherlands will work towards increasing the number of Patriot systems for Ukraine. We are working on a relevant coalition, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram.

As reported, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said at the end of May that the country was seriously considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets but had not made a final decision yet.”

TPz 1 Fuchs: Ukraine will receive German armored personnel carriers, mil.in.ua reports. “Ukraine will receive modernized German TPz 1 Fuchs wheeled armored personnel carriers from industrial stocks. The ESUT reports about this. Armored vehicles will be modernized in Ukraine at a joint venture being currently created by Rheinmetall together with the Ukrainian Ukroboronprom State Concern, after which they will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enterprise is planned to open in mid-July. Subsequently, Rheinmetall plans to establish serial production of armored personnel carriers as part of strategic cooperation. Such plans were previously announced by the CEO of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

The most important element of upgrading the basic Fuchs APC is to improve its protection. Technically, the armored personnel carriers must reach or exceed the level of the latest version of the TPz Fuchs 1A8. The publication also notes that new versions of the Fuchs armored personnel carrier should be developed within the framework of technology transfer.

In particular, the idea of creating a variant of a wheeled infantry fighting vehicle is presented. For this purpose, in the rear part of the vehicle, it is planned to install a turret from the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, which is armed with a 20-mm RH 202 autocannon and a 7.62-mm MG3 machine gun paired with it.”

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Representative discusses Ukraine’s ammunition needs with South Korean Defence Minister, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has held a meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup. […] Good meeting with Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup at [Shangri-La Dialogue 2023]. Shared alarm at continued DPRK provocations and discussed Ukraine’s needs for ammunition. We are working together to build a new security and defence partnership, following up on our successful summit.

On 23 May, Borrell said that since the beginning of the year, EU countries have transferred more than 200,000 pieces of ammunition, as well as 1,300 missiles, to Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the Alliance member states to agree to increase ammunition production with defence contractors, as their stockpiles of ammunition are being depleted due to support for Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister is outraged by slow introduction of sanctions against manufacturers of Russian drones and missiles, Ukrainska Pravda reported Friday. “Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to quicken the introduction of sanctions against Russian companies producing drones and missiles used for large-scale attacks on Ukraine. According to the Foreign Minister, since November 2022, Ukraine has handed to partners a list of 36 companies of the Russian military-industrial complex, against which they were asked to introduce restrictions.

From the list that we asked to sanction, frankly, only a small part of the companies were. And what do we see? Continuous missile attacks, continuous drone attacks. Almost every day, Ukrainians cannot sleep at night because of the air-raid warnings, he stressed.

Kuleba said that if this situation continues, Kyiv will have to bring the openness of this public conversation to an even higher level, with countries’ names and with explanations of why this or that country does not want to apply these sanctions. And then let our colleagues explain publicly to their citizens, the citizens of Ukraine – I understand when it comes to trade restrictions – what is the problem with applying sanctions against a Russian factory that cobbles together missiles that kill Ukrainians?” the Foreign Minister asked.

It will be interesting to hear what business and political interests are under threat from the introduction of sanctions against Russian missile and drone production,” he added. Russia has significantly stepped up air attacks on Ukraine since the end of March, and in May, Kyiv was hit by night missiles and drones 18 times.”

