Russo Ukrainian War. Day 466: Ukraine continues to signal the counteroffensive is about to start

A Russian Duma Deputy stated during a public forum on June 1 that Russia has failed to accomplish any of its articulated goals for the “special military operation” in Ukraine. First Duma Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Affairs Konstantin Zatulin emphasized that of Russia’s officially declared goals at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine — “ denazification, demilitarization, the neutrality of Ukraine, and the protection of the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics ”—none have actually been met. Zatulin further noted that as the war has worn on, these goals have ceased to hold actual meaning and suggested that Russian forces should have been more aggressive in efforts to push Ukrainian forces back from the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Zatulin’s critical observations are noteworthy considering that he is a contributor to the Kremlin-affiliated Valdai Discussion Club, which famously upholds views complementary to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the official Kremlin propaganda line. Zatulin’s apparent views of the war represent an absolute minority within the Russian domestic political environment, as self-censorship and general information space repressions are commonplace. However, such statements coming from a relatively mainstream and well-platformed official suggest that a small subset of the predominant pro-war Russian political faction may feel somewhat empowered to voice discontent and advocate for escalated goals as the war continues.

Prigozhin’s threats also indicate that he may aim for Wagner forces to assume primary or sole responsibility for an axis in the Ukrainian theater now that Wagner forces have withdrawn from that role in the Bakhmut area. Prigozhin may see the Belgorod-Ukraine border as an easy enough front line to defend as the raids into Russia have thus far occurred on an extremely limited scale. Deploying Wagner forces to the Belgorod border would allow Prigozhin to maintain his position as a commander of frontline forces without the grueling demands of conducting human wave-style frontal assaults against a heavily fortified Ukrainian city. Prigozhin’s apparent threat to undertake military operations, even defensive ones, on Russian territory without the permission of the Russian MoD is astonishing if it is anything other than flamboyant rhetoric. It implies that Prigozhin regards himself as able to use large military forces loyal to him at his own discretion and beyond the control of the actual Russian military. Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to have tremendous confidence in Prigozhin’s personal loyalty to himself to be at all comfortable with such a situation.

Prigozhin seized on general Russian discontent with security on the Belgorod Oblast border to threaten that Wagner Group forces may operate in Russian territory without approval from the Russian military command. Prigozhin claimed that Wagner will not wait for an invitation or permission from the MoD to defend Belgorod Oblast if the MoD does not curb security threats to the region. Prigozhin justified his threat of insubordination by claiming that Wagner aims to protect the Russian people, implying that Wagner will assume the role of border defender that the MoD should already occupy. Prigozhin’s threats capitalize on complaints from other prominent information space voices that Russian authorities have not done enough to protect border areas from the impacts of the war and reflect Prigozhin‘s current loss of informational initiative.

Prigozhin’s flamboyant allegations are also likely an attempt to retain his heightened initiative within the Russian information space following the capture of Bakhmut. Prigozhin has consistently shaped discussions within the Russian information space leading up to the capture of Bakhmut and following the end of Wagner’s effort in the city by engaging in a near-daily series of public outbursts and demonstrative actions. Prigozhin has used his heightened profile following the capture of Bakhmut to intensify his attacks against the Russian military establishment and elites and bolster his attempt to solidify himself as the central figure of the Russian ultranationalist community. The concerted attack from Chechen commanders represents the first instance since the capture of Bakhmut that Prigozhin has not been the one to initiate larger conversations about himself and the Wagner Group within the Russian information space. Prigozhin’s desire to retain Kadyrov as a potential ally has likely constrained Prigozhin’s regular approach to shaping the Russian information space. Prigozhin has routinely used Wagner’s claimed responsibility for tactical gains to legitimize his pursuit of influence and his criticism of others, and he is likely also concerned that he may soon lose his current ability to dominate discussions about himself and Wagner as Wagner Group forces withdraw to rear areas to replenish and reconstitute. Prigozhin’s dramatic accusation against the MoD aims to remove any constraints resulting from his conflict with Kadyrov, shift the conversation back to criticizing his opponents in the MoD, and allow Prigozhin to continue determining how he and Wagner are portrayed.

Prigozhin has not yet responded to Kadyrov or the Chechen commanders who started the attack in an antagonistic manner typical of his usual approach to responding to critiques. The claimed private phone call between Prigozhin and Kadyrov would suggest that Prigozhin is concerned that this typical public response might further antagonize Kadyrov and Chechen commanders and that Prigozhin is concerned about having another prominent silovik figure like Kadyrov aligned against him. Prigozhin likely accused the MoD of trying to kill Wagner forces and the Kremlin of creating the conflict with the Chechen commanders to quickly reorient Russian discussion back to his usual targets of ire, the Russian military and political leadership. Prigozhin is also likely aiming to rally pro-war ultranationalist groups, specifically Kadyrov and Chechen commanders, to join him in criticizing those targets as he has done before.

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin escalated his feud with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), likely hoping to draw criticism back to the Russian military leadership and downplay his ongoing conflict with Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov. Prigozhin alleged on June 2 that representatives of the MoD placed anti-tank mines and other explosive devices along routes that Wagner forces were using to withdraw from Bakhmut. Prigozhin asserted that these charges were placed in rear areas with no Ukrainian activity and that the MoD likely meant for Wagner forces to detonate the explosives in order to give Wagner a “public flogging.” Prigozhin also further responded to a concerted attack that Chechen commanders launched against him on June 1 and stated on June 3 that he and Kadyrov settled the conflict. Prigozhin claimed that he called Kadyrov on June 1 and the two agreed to let the “whole story” about the conflict dissipate. Prigozhin suggested that a group in the Kremlin may have started the conflict between Kadyrov’s forces and Wagner and insinuated that the Kremlin often plays ”dangerous games” that could destabilize interethnic relations within Russia. Kadyrov has yet to publicly address the conflict between Chechen forces and Wagner.

Ukrainian officials continue to signal that Ukrainian forces are prepared to start counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in a June 3 interview with the Wall Street Journal that Ukraine is ready to launch a counteroffensive. Zelensky stated that Ukraine “would like to have certain things, but … can’t wait for months” to start counteroffensive operations. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated on June 3 that “military plans love silence” and that she will “discuss something else” in the meantime, likely acknowledging that Ukrainian officials have started to more strictly enforce a regime of informational silence about operations in preparation for upcoming counteroffensives. Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated on June 3 that Ukraine has formed all nine brigades of the “Offensive Guard” and that these formations are ready to take part in hostilities at Zelensky’s and Ukrainian Commander in Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi’s orders.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on June 3 . A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces are attempting to seize the initiative in the Vuhledar direction but there are currently no reports that Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian lines. Another Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces are probing Russian defenses for future attacks near Pavlivka (2km southwest of Vuhledar) and Mykilske (3km southeast of Vuhledar). The Russian MoD claimed that Russian forces struck Ukrainian positions near Russian-controlled Pavlivka, which is consistent with other Russian claims of activity in the area. None of these claims are particularly anomalous or unusual, and ISW has no independent confirmation of any of them.

Russian forces on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line continued to focus their offensive efforts on Marinka (on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City) on June 3 . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian ground attacks in Marinka and near Oleksandrivka (immediately south of Donetsk City). The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Russian forces did not conduct ground attacks near Avdiivka. Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces gained some territory in northwestern Marinka and that Russian forces will likely attempt to encircle the settlement in June. One milblogger claimed that Russian forces made limited gains north of Avdiivka and complained that Ukrainian forces successfully constrained Russian offensive efforts west of Avdiivka near Krasnohorivka.

Regular Russian forces have likely largely relieved Wagner Group forces in Bakhmut amid a low offensive tempo in the area as of June 3 . Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on June 2 that 99 percent of Wagner units have left Bakhmut. The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that degraded Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) elements, including those of the 76th VDV Division, 106th VDV Division, and two unspecified brigades have deployed to the Bakhmut area and are increasing their role in the area. Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty stated that Russian forces lost 100,000 personnel killed and wounded in the 10-month Bakhmut effort . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions 6km west of Bakhmut near Ivanivske. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian and Ukrainian forces are conducting positional engagements on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut. The milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces are strengthening defensive lines in this area because Russian forces aim to restart their offensive effort on June 5, the claimed completion date of the Wagner withdrawal from Bakhmut.

Russian forces continued limited offensive operations northwest and south of Kreminna on June 3 . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Makiivka (22km northwest of Kreminna), Bilohorivka (12km south of Kreminna) and Spirne (25km south of Kreminna). A Russian milblogger claimed that fighting in the Makiivka area is ongoing near the R-66 (Kreminna to Svatove) highway and that Russian forces advanced in forests west of Kreminna.

Russian forces continued limited offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove line on June 3 . The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast (16km northwest of Svatove). A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian reinforcements arrived during Russian ground attacks near Novoselivske and forced Russian forces to retreat towards Kuzemivka (15km northwest of Svatove). The milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces counter-attacked towards Kuzemivka but that Russian forces repelled the assaults. Other Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces conducted ground attacks near Dvorichna (16km northeast of Kupyansk), Masyutivka (13km northeast of Kupyansk), and Synkivka (9km northeast of Kupyansk).

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of June 3, 2022:

Ukraine’s Armed Forces begin to de-mine territory for upcoming counteroffensive – The Washington Post, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Washington Post. “Like Russia, Ukraine has laid thousands of mines along its front line. And to advance into occupied territory, its troops now need to get through these lines without tipping off the Russians, who would notice if heavy machinery were brought in or explosions were set off. This means sappers must go out to the fields and quietly remove the mines. They do it by hand. At night.”

The commander of engineers of the 1st Tank Brigade with the call sign Klimat (“Climate”) said this kind of mine-clearing work has been going on for weeks, but he declined to describe precise locations or methods used to deactivate the mines. According to him, once a path has been cleared, signs are set up – sometimes lighted, with the beams facing away from Russian positions.

Also, Ukrainian bomb disposal experts use specially modified vehicles based on the famous German Leopard 2 battle tank and Soviet-designed vehicles, the Meteorit UR-77. Western nations have also sent some modern engineering tanks, including Leopard 2R mine-clearing tanks supplied by Finland, that can plough through minefields.

According to Serhii Matveichuk, a colonel in Ukraine’s Directorate of Engineer Troops, the best option for mine clearance could be a M1150 assault vehicle based on the M1 Abrams, but Ukraine did not receive such equipment. He noted that in general, the Ukrainian army lacks engineering tanks and other similar tools.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russia lays its mines in a pattern: one line of anti tank mines, a line of antipersonnel lines alongside booby traps, and then another line of anti tank mines. Drones can be used to spot the anti tank mines, soldiers say, but antipersonnel mines are harder to find.

Matveichuk also said that Russia has created a massive system of engineering barriers that pose a serious obstacle to the mobility of troops. The Washington Post notes that the Ukrainians will have to break through these fortifications in order to regain territory and oust the Russians. And this, in turn, requires special training and equipment, as well as careful reconnaissance to find the weaknesses of the invaders.

In addition, it is noted that the offensive will be harder than the liberation of Ukrainian territories last fall, because the Russians are learning from their mistakes and are also better prepared. The WP emphasises that all this is likely the reason why the long-awaited counteroffensive has not yet begun.”

Russians deliver explosives to chemical plant in Crimea, preparing for provocation, Ukrainian Pravda reports. “Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Russian invaders are preparing another chemical provocation to stop the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accuse Ukraine of environmental terrorism.

According to the Resistance Forces, the Russians are preparing another provocation at a chemical plant in Armiansk in temporarily occupied Crimea. They have taken explosives to the Crimea TITAN plant and are mining the area. A possible explosion will cause the release of thousands of tonnes of toxic substances into the atmosphere and lead to a deadly danger to people and the environment.

Prokudin said that in the event of a provocation, residents of Crimea and at least seven other regions of Ukraine, as well as Türkiye and the aggressor country itself, will suffer. He posted a guide for the population with an algorithm of actions in the event of chemical hazards and added that the authorities are constantly monitoring this situation and are ready to respond promptly to all threats that may arise.”

Counter-offensive on track despite Russian missile barrages, Ukrainian defence official says, Reuters reports. “Ukraine’s plans for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation remain on track, its deputy defence minister told Reuters on Saturday, despite an unprecedented wave of missile and drone attacks across the country in recent weeks. Volodymyr V. Havrylov said that alongside cruise missile strikes, Ukraine had faced repeated volleys of ballistic missiles in May, especially in urban centres including the capital, Kyiv. Their primary goal is to stop our counter-offensive and target decision-making centres, he said on the sidelines of Asia’s top security conference, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Havrylov called Russia’s heavy use of ballistic missiles in May a last strategic resort and noted that his country’s air defence systems had been more than 90 percent effective against the attacks. For Russia it was a huge surprise to find that the effectiveness of (their ballistic missiles) was almost zero against modern air defence systems, which we received from our partners, he said.

The United States and Germany provided Ukraine advanced Patriot missile batteries this year. Ukraine had already received advanced shorter-range systems such as NASAMS and IRIS-T from Western partners. […]

Havrylov declined to comment about recent drone attacks and border incursions into Russian territory, including some strikes that reached near Moscow. They (Russia) have a lot of internal events that are of course linked to this war, he said. We have a lot of people inside Russia who support Ukraine. […]

Havrylov, who joined defence and military officials from all over the world at the Singapore meeting, said Ukraine expects NATO allies to provide a detailed roadmap to membership at the defence pact’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month. We want to see a clear… set of steps to be taken by both sides, he said. Not just an indication that the door is open. He added that Ukraine also expected guarantees of security to be provided while the country is in a transition period on the way to membership.

He dismissed a proposal by Indonesia’s defence minister at the Singapore meetings to establish a demilitarised zone to halt the fighting in Ukraine, saying: We are not going to negotiate any deal related to loss of our territory, including Crimea.

Havrylov praised the recent supply of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday had not missed any targets Ukraine had attacked. The addition of modern fighter aircraft such as F-16s would improve the country’s air defence capabilities, Havrylov said. He said he could not comment on whether Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb, another long-range strike weapon Western allies have provided this year, had been used in combat yet.”

Gen Petraeus: Counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine will be impressive, Ukrinform reports. “General David Petraeus, former director of the CIA, believes that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army will be impressive and will culminate in the first three to four days. […]

My sense is that they will achieve combined arms effects in other words, they will successfully carry out combined arms operations where you have engineers that are breaching the obstacles and diffusing the minefields and so forth; armour following right on through protected by infantry against anti-tank missiles; air defence keeping the Russians aircraft off them; electronic warfare jamming their radio networks; logistics right up behind them; artillery and mortars right out in front of them, Petraeus told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after visiting Kyiv and meeting with President Zelensky, The Guardian reports.

Petraeus added that the lead elements inevitably culminate after 72-96 hours. Speaking of Crimea, he noted that Ukraine, in his opinion, will cut the ability of the Russians to resupply Crimea and begin the process of isolating Crimea. When asked about the liberation of Crimea, he said: Not in this counteroffensive. But if they can get to the point of beginning to isolate Crimea, I think that changes the dynamics very, very substantially, the General added.”

Tanks play crucial role in Ukraine’s counter-offensive – Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Ukrainska Pravda reported Friday, citing CNN. “General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has stressed the importance of tanks for Ukraine’s future counter-offensive. The US general said the tanks would provide decisive firepower in the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Tanks are very important, both for the defense and the offense. Upgraded modern tanks, the training that goes with it, the ability to use them will be fundamental to Ukrainian success, Milley stated.

He noted that when the counter-offensive begins, tanks will operate together with artillery, infantry and other ground forces. Meanwhile, Milley stressed that the issue of supplying F-16 jets is part of a long-term plan to equip Ukraine. Everyone recognizes that Ukraine needs a modernized air force and everyone knows that. It’s going to take a considerable length of time, effort, money, to build that air force, the general emphasised.”

Russia has not struck Ukraine from territory of Belarus since autumn, – Air Force, Censor.net reports, citing the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, with reference to Radio Svoboda. “The enemy is currently attacking from the territory of Russia. They have no special need (to attack from the territory of Belarus). Since the fall, we have not seen the enemy using its weapons from the territory of Belarus. Usually, it is Briansk and Kursk regions, Ihnat said.

Ihnat also explained why it was quieter in Kyiv that night. It depends on what [weapon is being used]. Last time there was ballistics. It cannot be shot down at long range, because the range of the Patriot is short – a few tens of kilometres. And cruise missiles can be shot down not only by this system, but also by other systems, even by mobile groups, and by aircraft. That’s why cruise missiles can be shot down on the outskirts of the city, at the targets they want to hit, he added.”

They have no systemic approach, – Ihnat about latest enemy air attacks on Ukraine, Censor.net reports, citing the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, with reference to RBC-Ukraine. “Recently, Russia has been using its weapons atypically in attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, it has begun to make more use of ballistic missiles. He noted that ballistic missiles cannot be shot down at long range. […]

Ihnat noted that Russians have recently been using their weapons in an atypical way. In particular, they have been actively using ballistic weapons such as Iskanders. He hits us with those Iskanders when he thinks we don’t expect it. But, as you can see, Iskanders are being shot down both in the skies of the capital and on the outskirts. We can say that they do not have a systematic approach, the spokesman said.

He noted that the occupiers usually attack Ukraine with kamikaze drones from 23:00. By 4:00, the drones are circling in the sky, and our soldiers are hunting them all over the country. At the same time, cruise missiles are flying at night – from 1:00 to 3:00. Ihnat noted that with their attacks, the Russians are trying to hit certain targets in the capital, deplete our air defence system, as well as keep the population on edge and spread panic.”

Consequences and what to do?

Hans Petter Midttun: The West – the US and its allies and partners did everything possible to prepare Ukraine for a counteroffensive, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications coordinator stated.

“We are very pleased that as of now we have met the needs of Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive.”

His statement was an echo of those of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The North Atlantic Alliance has provided Ukraine with enough military assistance to liberate the territories seized by Russia, […] I am confident that Ukraine now has the capacity to liberate the occupied territories. But we need to do more.”

The West has been asking Ukraine what it needs to defend itself since the first Ramstein meeting on 26 April 2022. Ukraine has, however, been asking for defence support since 2014.

Despite the statements of having provided Ukraine with what it needs to succeed – or rather conduct the first of many counteroffensives – the Ukrainian narrative is far more sobering. After a week in Kyiv, I have yet to meet one expert or analyst agreeing on the Western assessments. More crucially, Ukraine has been clear throughout that while being grateful for the support provided, it still lacks several of the tools needed to proceed.

President Zelensky’s latest statement is quite telling.

“We are ready for counteroffensive. We would like to have certain things, but we can’t wait for months.”

Instead of asking Ukraine what it needs to liberate the occupied territories, the West should wargame the counteroffensive themselves to establish Ukrainian requirements to succeed. They have the situational appreciation needed to develop operational estimates, concepts of operations and operational plans as the basis for generic force generation. This would allow the West to further improve its strategic appraisal and provide real-time advice on the tools needed to evict Russian forces from Ukraine.

The process would allow the US and Europe to establish realistic timelines for not only the defence aid but also a better understanding of the urgent requirement to mobilise the defence industry. More crucially, it would help establish critical Ukrainian vulnerabilities and, consequently, possible options to close the military gaps identified.

Ukraine lacks air defence to protect its biggest cities. Except for Kyiv, most cities sustain damage when exposed to air and missile strikes. All sectors are exposed to daily airstrikes and Russian Air Force suffers few losses. This indicates that the forthcoming counteroffensive is vulnerable to Russian Air Power for the lack of air defence.

As previously stressed, Ukraine has only partial air control. According to the US Air Force, Airspace Control is inherently joint and intrinsically all domains (Land, Maritime and Air). Airspace control is required to enhance air and missile defence; facilitate joint fires; enhance and support movement, manoeuvre, and employment of land component forces, conduct fleet defence and project power from naval surface forces; maximize the effectiveness of operations conducted in, from, and through the air; and integrate and synchronize all-domain operations to create synergistic effects and achieve Joint Forces Commander’s objectives. Ukraine cannot establish most of the effects described above due to a lack of modern, western-made combat aircraft. The vulnerability has a direct impact on the forthcoming counteroffensive and only NATO (or its member states) are in a position to fill the gap quickly.

The Ukrainian economy is for several reasons, no longer viable. It is exposed to massive destruction because of the war influencing the industrial and agricultural foundation, tourism, financial market, international investments, and more. It is not least, suffering the consequences of a maritime blockade. Ukraine might not have the tools needed to break the blockade for decades. Only NATO or its member states possess the tools needed to re-establish maritime trade in the Black Sea.

The three examples of critical vulnerabilities would be some of the outcomes of a Western operational planning process. Instead of waiting for Ukrainian requests, the West would be able to provide advice and timely support.

The slow and incremental supply of Western defence aid serves as evidence that the West has failed to plan and prepare for the Ukrainian offensive.

In my humble opinion, Western politicians urgently need to ask for military advice from their own armed forces instead of providing political statements like “We have met the needs of Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive” or “Ukraine has everything it needs to start the counteroffensive” when it is obviously for anyone with a basic military background that this is not true.

The present situation – the lack of Western military advice – is alarming bearing in mind that the West continue to respond to the developing military situation, leaving Russia the initiative to shape the battlefield and, consequently, accepting a protracted war it’s not properly prepared to sustain.

Acknowledging that NATO is exposed to a Russian hybrid war would be a starting point for accepting a greater responsibility for defending European democracy, values and principles against a war that has already started.

Deciding to act involves risks. Risk aversion, however, does not reduce risks. Quite the opposite: Doing nothing has contributed to the war in Europe. It’s time to change the dynamic and start shaping the battlefield.