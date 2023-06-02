Ukraine’s Defense Minister visits Asian Security summit Shangri-La Dialogue for the first time ever

Ukraine’s Defense Minister visits Asian Security summit Shangri La Dialogue for the first time ever

Photo via Oleksiy Reznikov 

Latest news Ukraine

On 2 June 2023, for the first time ever, the Ukrainian Defense Minister visited Asian Security Summit IISS Shangri-La Dialogue where he discussed bilateral agreements and military cooperation with his colleagues.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with Defense Minister of Singapore Dr Ng Eng Hen.

I’m grateful to Singapore for the invitation and for the comprehensive support they’ve provided to Ukraine. This country plays an important role for us. It is critical that we share a goal to promote justice,” Reznikov wrote.

He also met the Defense Minister of Australia Richard Marles and the Defense Minister of New Zealand Andrew Little.

Besides the Asian and Pacific participants, Reznikov also discussed cooperation with several NATO countries, including Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Reznikov also met his “American colleague and great friend Lloyd Austin III.” “The Ukraine-US partnership is strong. We will continue working to ensure Ukraine’s victory and to restore peace in Europe,” Reznikov wrote.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags