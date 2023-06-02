Ukraine’s Defense Minister visits Asian Security summit Shangri-La Dialogue for the first time ever

Photo via Oleksiy Reznikov

On 2 June 2023, for the first time ever, the Ukrainian Defense Minister visited Asian Security Summit IISS Shangri-La Dialogue where he discussed bilateral agreements and military cooperation with his colleagues.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with Defense Minister of Singapore Dr Ng Eng Hen.

“I’m grateful to Singapore for the invitation and for the comprehensive support they’ve provided to Ukraine. This country plays an important role for us. It is critical that we share a goal to promote justice,” Reznikov wrote.

He also met the Defense Minister of Australia Richard Marles and the Defense Minister of New Zealand Andrew Little.

Besides the Asian and Pacific participants, Reznikov also discussed cooperation with several NATO countries, including Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.



Reznikov also met his “American colleague and great friend Lloyd Austin III.” “The Ukraine-US partnership is strong. We will continue working to ensure Ukraine’s victory and to restore peace in Europe,” Reznikov wrote.