Frontline report: Ukrainians make tactical gains in two directions near Bakhmut

Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles drive into the Russian rear./ Screenshot from video

Ukrainians proceed further with the plan of engulfing Klishchiivka, south of Bakhmut. Ukrainian artillery and drones destroy Russian vehicles delivering ammunition and manpower

Ukrainian 3rd and 5th assault brigades continued attacking Klishchiivka, a settlement south of Bakhmut, simultaneously from two sides. They conducted the attack on Russian fortified positions in the tree lines north of the village with at least two tanks. Ukrainian infantry followed with the ground assault.

In the aftermath of continuous storming operation north of Klishchiivka, Ukrainians cleared several more tree lines on their way to the settlement. According to the latest updates, Russians are controlling the main trench network on a hill and two dense tree areas around it, making it a powerful fortification.

According to a Russian military analyst, Russian forces lack the organization, fire support, coordination, and training necessary to defend Bakhmut’s flanks. Russian forces allowed Ukrainian forces to drive an infantry fighting vehicle for 15 minutes into the Russian rear without destroying it, with the Ukrainian assault lasting only 16 minutes in total.

Several days ago, a Wagner-affiliated source reported that Ukrainians crossed the canal and developed their second line of attack hitting Russian positions 500 meters south of the previous ones. They destroyed enemy ammunition depots with drone strikes, approached the enemy, and successfully established control over the positions on the other side of the canal.

Ukrainians proceed further with the plan of engulfing Klishchiivka from two sides, which is crucial for undermining Russian defensive capabilities and conducting a successful storming operation.

While Ukrainian infantry is generating tactical gains, Ukrainian artillery and drone crews are making Russian logistics complicated. In the aftermath of one day of continuous monitoring of the road by drone operators, with the help of the artillery crew, Ukrainians destroyed 10 Russian vehicles, including one tank, delivering ammunition and manpower near Andriivka.

In the meantime, Ukrainian drone operators from another assault brigade focused on the opposite side of this region, namely on the Russian positions in the forest. They destroyed an enemy mortar position and an ammunition depot.

Ukrainian fighters are on the doorstep of the main Russian fortification, waiting until other units attack Klishchiivka from the north and south. Ukrainian military officials previously reported that Russian forces are transferring unspecified airborne and motorized rifle units from Luhansk to Bakhmut direction, and many of these soldiers are mobilized. The low morale of the Russian soldiers helps Ukrainians to clear positions faster and with less damage.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what’s happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

