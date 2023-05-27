Wagner forces to be used in further offensive ops once reconstituted despite Prigozhin-Russia MOD feud – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Wagner forces will likely be used in further offensive operations once reconstituted. According to the ministry, Wagner mercenaries are likely withdrawing from Bakhmut while “DNR” forces enter the city for clearance operations, and Russian airborne troops reinforce the flanks.

The UK Defense Ministry tweeted:

“Wagner Group forces have likely started to withdraw from some of their positions around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut.”

“On 25 May 2023, Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said the withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut had begun and that transfer of positions to the Russian Ministry of Defence (MOD) would continue to 01 June 2023. The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister also corroborated the rotation out of Wagner forces in the outskirts of the town.”

“As of 24 May 2023, so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) forces have likely entered the city to start clearance operations. In recent weeks, elements of the 31st Brigade of Russia’s Airborne Forces (VDV) have likely moved from the Svatove-Kreminna area to reinforce Bakhmut’s flanks.”

“Ukrainian forces had taken 20 square kilometres on Bakhmut’s flanks as of 16 May 2023. The rotation out of Wagner forces is likely to continue in controlled phases to prevent collapse in pockets around Bakhmut. Despite Prigozhin’s ongoing feud with the Russian MOD, Wagner forces will likely be used for further offensive operations in the Donbas following reconstituting its forces.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: PMC Wagner