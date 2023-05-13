Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with Italian President, Prime Minister and the Pope in a working visit to Rome

Ukraine’s President Volodynyr Zelenskyy is in Rome with a working visit on 13 May 2023, the president wrote on Twitter. He is meeting with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis.
Today in Rome. I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! 🇮🇹🤝🇺🇦🤝🇻🇦
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023
According to Italian news agency ANSA, at 10:13 am, Zelenskyy landed at Ciampino Airport in Rome. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met him. At approximately 11:30, Zelenskyy arrived for a bilateral meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. After that, there will be separate meetings with Meloni and Tajani. According to Italian media, the President of Ukraine will meet with the Pope in the Vatican in the afternoon.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation meeting with the Italian president Sergio Mattarella in Rome
"I am grateful for the consistent support for Ukraine. Italy was and is on the right side, on the side of truth in this war." https://t.co/LAy9ejT482 pic.twitter.com/KSauAJdxfE
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023
Also, members of the Ukrainian community in Rome gathered at Piazza Barberini as the motorcade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to drive past.
