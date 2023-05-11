Russo Ukrainian War. Day 442: Ukraine conducts successful limited counterattack around Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces conducted successful limited counterattacks around Bakhmut; the Russian army brigade flees. Putin signed an annual decree calling up citizens from reserves for military training. US Attorney General permits the transfer of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine for first time.

Russia's war destroys the Annunciation Church in Bakhmut. It was, ironically, affiliated with the Moscow-backed Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Adornished by artists from Kharkiv&Kramatorsk, consecrated in memory of a 19th ct church destroyed by Communists

Daily overview — Summary report, May 11

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, May 11, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content On May 10, the adversary launched 1x S-300 missile strike at the civilian infrastructure of Kostyantynivka (Donetsk oblast). In addition, the invaders launched 45 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements in Kherson oblast. The attacks caused civilian casualties, damage and destruction of private housing and other civilian infrastructure. The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high, as Russian forces continue to use terror tactics. The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes, with 39 enemy attacks repelled. The fiercest fighting is for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka. Volyn and Polissya axes: no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Certain units of the Russian Federation’s Armed Forces continue their deployment at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : Russian forces fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Bleshnya, Leonivka, Krasny Khutir (Chernihiv oblast), Bachivs’k, Khodyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Bilovody, Popivka, Pavlivka, Basivka (Sumy oblast), Veterynarne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Zybyne, and Budarky (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: Russian forces did not conduct any offensive The occupant forces launched air strikes at the vicinities of the settlements of Masyutivka, Pershotravneve, and Terny. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at Mykolaivka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlyns'k, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast), and Stel'makhivka (Luhansk oblast). Lyman axis: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Serebryans'ke forestry. The invaders launched air strikes at the vicinities of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhn'okam'yans'ke, and Spirne. Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele (Luhansk oblast), Yampolivka, Spirne, and Berestove (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery.

Avdiivka axis : the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The occupiers launched air strikes at the vicinities of Novokalynove and Avdiivka. He fired at the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomais'ke, and Nevel's'ke (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis : Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the vicinity of the city of Marinka. At the same time, the settlements of Heorhiivka and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast) were shelled by Russian forces.

Shakhtarske axis: on May 10, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, to no success. Russian forces launched air strikes near Prechystivka and Novosilka. The invaders shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrainka. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary stays on the defensive. The occupant forces launched air strikes at the vicinities of Hulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirs'k, Kizomys and Stanislav. The invaders shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil' (Donetsk oblast), Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Mykil's'ke, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Kam'yans'ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Marhanets', Nikopol' (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Dniprovs'ke, Berehove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson. Over the past three days, the Russian occupation administration has "evacuated" about 300x civilians, including children, from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast to Berdyans'k. [Mass dissatisfaction of local residents from the temporarily captured Tokmak of the Zaporizhzhia region, whom the Russian occupation administration "evacuated" to Berdyansk, is noted. In particular, people complain that the Russians placed them in terrible living conditions, in rooms without windows, lighting, warm water and furniture. Also, the occupiers forbade the "evacuated" citizens to return to the city of Tokmak for an indefinite period.] [Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses on the battlefield. As a result, Russian forces are equipping civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories as medical institutions. Thus, in Luhansk, the premises of three local hospitals have been fully equipped by the occupiers as military hospitals for the lightly and moderately injured.] [The Russian occupiers, under the pretext of evacuating civilians, continue to take away looted property from the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Thus, in Energodar, servicemen of the Russian occupying forces completely looted all the city's medical institutions, and all the city's medical equipment was taken to the temporarily occupied Simferopol of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. All enterprises were also completely looted, which are located in the industrial zone near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.] On May 10, Ukrainian Air Force launched 4 air strikes on the concentrations of troops and military equipment of the adversary. Ukrainian defenders intercepted 5 enemy UAVs of various types on May 10. The Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 2 concentrations of troops, 1 fuel and lubricants depot, 2 artillery units at their firing positions, and 1 electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

Military Updates

Russia’s Transneft says Druzhba pipeline ‘attacked’ near Ukraine border – TASS, Reuters reports. “Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Wednesday that a filling point on the Europe-bound Druzhba pipeline in a Russian region bordering Ukraine had been attacked, the TASS news agency reported, citing the company. […] Early on Wednesday, Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that three empty oil reservoirs at the Druzhba pipeline’s filling station came under attack. It said there were no leaks following the attacks.

Russian oil supplies via the Soviet-built pipeline have not been sanctioned, however, European countries are scaling back usage of the route amid wider sanctions against Moscow. Druzhba pipeline was attacked several times after the start of what Kremlin casts as a special military operation in Ukraine last February.

Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the pipeline had been temporarily suspended in November after a rocket hit a power station close to the Belarus border which provides electricity for a pump station. The pipeline also came under attacks in the Bryansk region in March.”

Ukraine’s defenders defeat 72nd Russian brigade near Bakhmut, liberate territory and capture prisoners, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing 3rd Assault Brigade and Andrii Biletskyi, the founder and first commander of the Azov Regiment and the leader of the National Corps. “As a result of the offensive actions of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation were defeated. In fact, the 6th and 8th companies of this brigade were completely destroyed.

Brigade reconnaissance was suppressed, a significant number of armoured combat vehicles were destroyed, and a significant number of prisoners were captured. The so-called 3rd Assault Detachment of the Wagner PMC [Private Military Company – ed.] suffered heavy losses.

Offensive actions were conducted in a strip 3 kilometres wide and 2 kilometres and 600 metres deep. All this territory is completely liberated from the Russian occupying forces.”

ISW speculates on Russia’s intentions behind latest series of missile strikes, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing ISW. “Russian troops carried out another large-scale wave of missile attacks on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 May. The Ukrainian General Staff reported on 9 May that Ukrainian air defences had shot down all 8 Kalibr cruise missiles and 15 of the 17 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles launched by Russian forces.

Military analysts conclude: Russian forces may be attempting to conduct an almost daily series of missile strikes in order to portray themselves as constraining potential upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive operations, although the diminished effectiveness of the strikes is likely not significantly constraining Ukrainian actions.”

Ukraine’s north enhanced with mobile air defence fire teams, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces. “Defenders of Ukraine’s north have received another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams. Today, I handed over another batch of SUVs to create mobile air defence fire teams. These groups will defend the skies on the outskirts of Kyiv, as well as the airspace over other settlements in the north and north-west of Ukraine.

Naiev has also posted images of downed Russian Shahed, Orlan-10 and ZALA drones. He has said that a batch of pick-up trucks equipped with heavy machine guns and man-portable air defence systems had been delivered to the defence forces.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Since the start of 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has ramped up a scheme to recruit Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine. It is likely that up to 10,000 convicts signed up in April 2023

From summer 2022, prisoners were the key pool of recruits for the Wagner Group private military company’s expansive operations in Ukraine. However, the group highly likely lost access to the Russian penal system in February 2023 when its public feud with the MoD was escalating.

The MoD’s prisoner recruitment campaign is part of a broader, intense effort by the Russian military to bolster its numbers , while attempting to avoid implementing new mandatory mobilisation, which would be very unpopular with the Russian public.

, while attempting to avoid implementing new mandatory mobilisation, which would be very unpopular with the Russian public. On 09 May 2023, the make-up of Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square highlighted the materiel and strategic communications challenges the military is facing 15 months into the war in Ukraine.

Over 8,000 personnel reportedly took part in the parade, but the majority were auxiliary, paramilitary forces, and cadets from military training establishments . The only personnel from deployable formations of regular forces were contingents of Railway Troops and military police.

. The only personnel from deployable formations of regular forces were contingents of Railway Troops and military police. A vintage T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the sole tank on parade. Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armoured vehicles. The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritising parades over combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Thursday 11 May, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 196920 (+610)

Tanks – 3740 (+4)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7287 (+12)

Artillery systems – 3053 (+14)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 557 (+2)

Air defence means – 310 (+2)

Aircraft – 308 (+0)

Helicopters – 294 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5984 (+10)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2627 (+3)

Special equipment – 391 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 970 (+0)

Russia’s losses in Ukraine war worse than anyone thinks – British colonel, Ukrinform reports. “Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine are worse than Western analysts estimate, and the long-term costs of ammunition for Russia are likely to be devastating. Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former commander of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment of the British Army, said this in an article for The Telegraph, according to Ukrinform. […]

The only person driving towards that goal is Putin himself. His army is in a shambolic condition, with multiple reports indicating that troops are fighting without adequate body armor. Young men are conscripted and thrown into the meat grinder of the Donbas, backed by antiquated tanks. They face forces combining modern Western equipment with significant new tactical innovations. And they are being slaughtered, de Bretton-Gordon said.

According to the author, Ukrainian reports of Russian casualties resemble something from the fronts of the First World War, with hundreds killed and injured each day. Western analysts have tended to be more conservative in their estimates. However, the colonel notes, the full-scale war in Ukraine is not like conflicts the world has seen before.

Kyiv’s forces are innovating new ways of conducting warfare, with drones at their heart. Tech savvy young men and women are repurposing and re-engineering for the battlefield off-the-shelf and inexpensive equipment developed for peace, the article reads. What is unique to the Ukraine conflict is the use of both drones as striking weapons and as platforms for observation. Some analysts suggest that using the standard ratios of deaths/wounded will be very far from reflecting the lethality of this new mode of warfare, the article says.

The author wrote that now, there are hundreds of tiny drones with amazingly capable cameras, giving detailed pictures and highly accurate meta data back to the guns. This is a type of warfare which few in NATO have ever experienced; when Russian casualty rates as estimated by the West appear to be half what the Ukrainians are claiming, it is surely possible that the Ukrainians are right, the article reads.

According to the author, this is backed up by the scramble in Russia to find soldiers. De Bretton-Gordon wrote that both sides might lack ammunition, but the Kremlin appears to be running out of soldiers to fire that ammunition. The long-term costs for Russia are likely to be devastating, the colonel concluded.”

Russian army brigade flees Bakhmut, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram. “Prigozhin’s report about the escape of the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from the vicinities of Bakhmut and the “500 corpses” of Russians who remained there is true. The 3rd Assault Brigade is grateful for the publicity of our success at the front.

The military personnel reported that within two days, on the southwestern vicinities of the city, attack aircraft of the 3rd Separate Assault Battalion, which belongs to the Azov eliminated 64 invaders; data on the elimination of another 87 is being clarified. The brigade notes there are Wagnerites among these fighters.

In addition, the defenders captured five Russians and destroyed several warehouses of the Russian ammunition storage, mortars and more than one infantry fighting vehicle“.

Russia’s Kinzhal, Kalibr missile stocks critically low – Ukrainian intel, Ukrinform reports, citing Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. “Russia’s Kinzhal and Kalibr missile stocks are critically low at the moment. They have a large number of certain missile weapons, especially S-300, which threatens the frontline areas, but the stocks of high-precision Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles are critically low, Yusov told.

In his words, due to sanctions, Russia is unable to produce high-precision weapons rapidly, although there are still certain production volumes. We can speak of dozens of missiles per month. Even if they make pauses [in between attacks – Ed.] for months, they still won’t be able to cover what they have spent on the war in Ukraine, what has been mindlessly burnt – the missile potential that has been accumulating for years, Yusov noted.

A reminder that seventeen Russian warships are remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea, including three missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.”

Russian mercenary chief says he’s still not getting enough shells for Ukraine, Reuters reports. “Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin complained on Wednesday that his Wagner fighters were still not getting enough shells from the defence ministry to underpin what he said was their advance in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Prigozhin has taken his standoff over the issue with the ministry to new levels in recent days threatening to leave Bakhmut before U-turning and then again raising the prospect of Wagner’s departure, a move he said he’d been warned would be viewed by the defence ministry as treachery.

In an audio statement on Wednesday, he said the defence ministry – which has promised to ensure that all combat units have the resources they need – had been holding long meetings on the shell issue but that there had been no breakthrough. We’re not receiving enough shells, we’re only getting 10% (of what we need), Prigozhin, whose forces have been spearheading the assault on Bakhmut despite taking heavy losses, said in the statement.”

Putin announces call up of Russians to military training camps, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has announced the call of reservists to military training camps.

[I hereby order to] call up the citizens of the Russian Federation, who are a part of the reserve army, to the military training in the Armed Forces of Russia, forces of the National Guard of Russia, bodies of state security and the Federal Security Service (FSB), in 2023.”

Occupier surrenders to Ukrainian drone near Bakhmut, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles UAV company of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade and Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “Soldiers of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken a Russian invader captive, using a drone on the Bakhmut front on 9 May 2023. Fedorenko has said that the day before, his company’s unit spotted a Russian soldier on the Bakhmut front, who asked not to be bombed. Ukrainian soldiers used the drone to drop a note for the occupier, ordering to surrender and follow the drone.

He agreed, despite the fact that ‘his own’ men were shooting him in the back. Infantry and reconnaissance men from the CODE 9.2 unit of the 92nd Brigade accompanied him all the way to Ukrainian positions. Captivity in Ukraine gives you more chances to survive than service in the Russian army.”

Humanitarian

Meeting to extend “grain deal” begins in Istanbul, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Anadolu, citing Türkiye’s National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. “On Wednesday, an Istanbul meeting on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, from which Russia threatens to withdraw after 18 May, convened between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN. The meeting of the deputy defence ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN officials in Istanbul started today, Akar announced. We are continuing our negotiations to ensure that this work does not come to a halt and that stability is maintained.

Türkiye’s Defence Minister added that 30 million tonnes of grain were transported under the deal. Ukraine’s remaining grain stocks for export amount to 12 million tonnes. Given the export blockade imposed by some European countries and the instability of the grain corridor, Ukraine may not be able to export this product in time for the new harvest.

In March, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, announced the extension of the grain initiative for 120 days. Russia, on the other hand, threatened to withdraw from the agreement in 60 days, on 18 May.”

Moldova chooses not to restrict agricultural imports from Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “Currently, the Republic of Moldova is not planning to impose restrictions on grain and oilseed imports from Ukraine. The relevant statement was made by Moldovan Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Vladimir Bolea, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Newsmaker.md.

Import restrictions would not solve anything. This would lead neither to an increase in selling prices for Moldovan farmers, nor to a decrease in the production cost. This decision would yield zero results, Bolea told.

In his words, Ukraine would have limited the import of Moldovan goods in response, and many opportunities could have been lost for Moldova. Additionally, according to Bolea, the amount of agricultural imports from Ukraine is rather insignificant. About 177 tonnes of wheat and 4,000 sunflower seeds were imported in total.”

Environmental

Ukraine’s ombudsman discusses with IAEA chief NPP safety issues, Ukrinform reports. “With the Director General of the IAEA, Mr. Rafael Grossi, we discussed a number of important security issues related to the operation of nuclear power plants amid the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which is conducting targeted attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. In particular, during the bilateral meeting, the topic of the safety of Energoatom employees, deportation of personnel and their families, as well as the global issue of global nuclear security was raised, [the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro] Lubinets wrote.

The ombudsman thanked Grossi for the fact that, despite the deliberate threats posed by the Russian military and ongoing shelling, not only was a mission set up to the Russia-captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, but Grossi also headed it, repeatedly visiting the facility. I believe this should set an example for all those who are ‘concerned,’ not just to support Ukraine with words, but to solve such complex problems though real and effective actions, Lubinets emphasized.

In addition, he added, the IAEA expanded its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident amid the Russian invasion.

I also took the initiative for the IAEA together with the Ombudsman’s Office to draft a special report on the issues of respecting the rights of IAEA personnel and their families, deportation, and security in general. In his turn, Rafael Grossi thanked me for the idea and said that he would work on the issue. We agreed to further discuss the idea during Mr. Grossi’s next trip to Ukraine, Lubinets said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that International Atomic Energy Agency experts present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP received information that the evacuation of residents from Enerhodar, where most of the plant’s personnel live, has begun.”

Invaders plan to “evacuate” over 3,000 ZNPP workers, their families, Ukrinform reports, citing Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company on Telegram. “We have received information that the Russian occupiers are preparing to “evacuate” about 3,100 people from the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. We are talking about the evacuation of 2,700 plant employees who signed a contract with the fake Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organization or another Rosatom enterprise, and their family members, the company said.

Energoatom reminded that ZNPP employees had been banned from leaving the city almost from the beginning of the occupation. At the same time, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some families of Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers have already been moved from Enerhodar to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Russian occupiers are proving their inability to ensure the operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as there is a catastrophic lack of qualified personnel. Even those Ukrainian workers who, having signed shameful contracts, agreed to cooperate with the racists, will be “evacuated” soon. And this will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safe operation of the nuclear power plant even in the current shutdown state, Energoatom emphasizes.

At the same time, the company stated that it is taking all possible measures to form the necessary number of specialists capable of ensuring the safe operation of the plant in the first period after its de-occupation. The team will be formed on a rotational basis from ZNPP employees currently on the territory controlled by Ukraine, as well as specialists from other nuclear power plants.”

Legal

Police find 385 bodies in liberated territories in Donetsk region, Ukrinform reports. “In Donetsk region, law enforcement officers found 385 bodies in the territories liberated from Russian troops, and 282 people have been identified. That’s according to the Kramatorsk District Police Department of Donetsk region.

In total, police officers of Donetsk region found 385 bodies in the de-occupied territories, 309 of them were civilians. Among the victims of the Russian aggression are 174 men, 117 women, and six children, the gender of 12 more people has not been established. The work to identify the dead continues. As of today, 282 people have been identified, the statement said.

Law enforcement officers have been discovering new graves and unidentified bodies in the liberated Lyman and Sviatohirsk communities for six months now. They are examining the sites of shelling, interviewing local residents, looking for relatives of the victims, identifying witnesses, and reconstructing the course of events.

Investigators and forensic laboratories are involved in the exhumation, and explosives experts are also involved in cases of possible mining. Information about the death of a person is entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Then, the cause of death is determined in a forensic medical institution. DNA samples are taken to identify the body and comparative examinations with possible relatives are conducted. […]

In addition to civilians, the bodies of military personnel are also being searched for. Thus, after the liberation of Lyman, a mass grave with fallen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was found in the city cemetery, and work began to identify each of them.”

The database of the National Police already includes more than 200 thousand Russian war criminals − head of Police of Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andriy Niebytov, head of the main police department in Kyiv Oblast in an interview with Ukrinform. “In general, this database already has more than 200 thousand Russians who crossed the borders of Ukraine with weapons in their hands and committed crimes here. In my opinion, this is a very good base for the SSU [Security Service of Ukraine] investigators and other bodies that investigate war crimes.

According to him, all units enter data on Russian war criminals in the police subsystem “war criminal”. In particular, the police of Kyiv Oblast entered more than 5.6 thousand people into the relevant database.”

Lithuanian Seimas proposes to equate Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with Soviet and Nazi crimes, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing LRT, Lithuanian media outlet. “Six members of the Seimas [Lithuanian parliament – ed.] are proposing that Russia’s actions in Ukraine should be assessed in the same way as the crimes of the USSR and the Nazis. […]

They are proposing to add the word “Russia” to the article of the Lithuanian Criminal Code that provides for liability for public approval of international crimes, crimes of the USSR or Nazi Germany, for denying them or gross trivialisation. The aim of the draft law is to establish criminal liability […] for individuals who publicly condone or deny or grossly trivialise […] the aggression committed/being committed by Russia against the Republic of Ukraine and the occupation of its territory (including Crimea).

Currently, public approval of international crimes, crimes of the USSR or Nazi Germany, denial of them or gross trivialisation is punishable by a fine, freedom restriction, arrest or imprisonment for up to two years. Although Russia’s aggression and occupation of Ukraine’s sovereign territory […] does not constitute a direct crime against the Republic of Lithuania or its citizens, the consequences of this event for the country’s national security are obvious.”

US Attorney General permits transfer of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine for first time, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Reuters. “On Wednesday 10 May, US Attorney General Merrick Garland authorised the first transfer of confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine for reconstruction purposes. The funds in question were confiscated by a US court from Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, who was charged with evading sanctions. They can be transferred to Ukraine in accordance with a budget amendment adopted in December 2022.

While this represents the United States’ first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last, Garland said in the statement. In February 2023, the District Judge of the Manhattan Federal Court authorised the prosecutor’s office to confiscate US$5.4 million belonging to Malofeyev.

Malofeyev, who owns Tsargrad TV, has been accused of financing separatism in Crimea and was sanctioned by the United States in 2014. Eight years later, US prosecutors accused him of evading sanctions. At the end of 2022, prosecutors told the court that they had the right to confiscate the money in Malofeyev’s account at Sunflower Bank in Denver because he had attempted to transfer it to a business partner in defiance of US sanctions.”

Support

Czech president: Ukraine could have our L-159 jets, Reuters reports. “The Czech Republic could give Ukraine some of its L-159 fighter jets to support its planned counter-offensive, Czech President Petr Pavel was quoted as saying on Wednesday. […] The L-159 is a Czech-made, light subsonic combat aircraft designed for air support of ground forces, reconnaissance and partly also for air combat missions.

It is worth considering whether we could provide Ukraine with our L-159 aircraft, Pavel told Czech public radio in an interview. As direct combat support aircraft, (the planes) could also help Ukraine significantly in the counteroffensive, he said. Any decision on military shipments falls to the government. […]

Ukraine, which says its forces are waiting for better weather before launching the long-promised counteroffensive, is pleading with allies to overcome hesitation about supplying modern fighter jets. Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that talks on a potential donation of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine were progressing, but no decision has been made.

Slovakia and Poland provided Ukraine with Soviet-era MIG-29 fighter jets in March.”

Czech Republic supplies Ukraine with two Kub air defence systems – Czech President, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing President Pavel said this in an interview with Czech radio Radiožurnál. “On Wednesday 10 May, Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, announced that Prague would transfer two 2K12 Kub air defence systems and missiles for them to Kyiv. The Czech president emphasised that Ukraine needs an air force to prepare for the decisive phase of the war with Russia. At the same time, the priority, in his opinion, is to provide a sufficient number of armoured vehicles and ammunition.

This is what Ukraine lacks, because the decisive part of the battle will take place on the ground, he said. Recalling that Ukraine has already received about 100 tanks, the same number of armoured vehicles and a lot of ammunition from the Czech Republic, Pavel announced that Prague is now supplying Kyiv two Kub air defence missile systems with a relatively large number of missiles.

Also, Czech President Petr Pavel said that it would make sense for his country to consider the possibility of transferring Czech L-159 combat aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Canada, Latvia to jointly train Ukrainian soldiers starting Monday, Reuters reports. “Canadian and Latvian armed forces on Monday will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia, Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday. The training program will add to other Canadian efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom and in Poland, Anand told reporters in Ottawa. Canada has deployed about 800 troops in Latvia, which borders Russia and Belarus and has Canada’s largest foreign military deployment.

We must continue together to support Ukraine because the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of our military aid, said Anand, speaking along side her Latvian counterpart Inara Murniece. Canada has so far trained more than 36,000 Ukrainian troops, Anand said, adding that the training in Latvia will focus on Ukrainian junior officers, with help in areas including intelligence reconnaissance and battle planning.

There are about 170 Canadian troops deployed to the UK and some 80 soldiers to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers.”

Irish military train Ukrainian forces demining, bomb disposal, Ukrinform reports, citing The Irish Times, citing Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, “The Irish military has begun training Ukrainian servicemen in mine clearance and bomb disposal. The training is part of the EU Military Assistance Mission Ukraine, under which Ukrainian forces receive military training from member states to help repel Russian aggression.

Ireland has committed to send up to 30 members of the Defence Forces to participate in the exercises in the areas of explosive ordnance disposal and combat medicine. Irish troops are currently in Cyprus providing training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of explosive ordnance disposal and demining, Clancy said.

According to him, other members of the Defence Forces are coordinating the mission from Germany and Brussels. As Ukrinform reported, in the UK, instructors from the Norwegian National Guard are teaching Ukrainian soldiers how to conduct combat operations in the woods.”

Yellen, at G7, to underscore US commitment to Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’, Reuters reports. “Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday will underscore the United States’ commitment to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed, while working with other rich nations to degrade Russia’s ability to wage war against its neighbor.

Yellen identified redoubled support for Ukraine as one of her three core priorities – along with bringing down inflation and bolstering long-term economic resilience – in excerpts of remarks she will give later Thursday ahead of meetings with her counterparts from Group of Seven rich nations in Japan.”

New Developments

Experts Confirm Russian Origin of Missile Fragments Found in Poland, European Pravda “The initial conclusions of the Technical Institute of the Polish Air Force indicate that the fragments of the missile found near the city of Bydgoszcz are from the Russian X-55. According to RMF FM, the Air Force Institute is making an expert conclusion on the found missile debris for the Polish prosecutor’s office. The case gained publicity in late April when a random witness found the remains of the several-meter-long missile in a forest. According to the conclusions, the winged X-55 missile most likely entered Poland through the eastern border. […] If the conclusion is officially confirmed, it would mean that the missile was launched from a Russian aircraft.” Ukraine develops new defence packages with its international partners, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening videoaddress on 10 May. “Our international block is working vigorously and thoroughly with [our] partners on new defence packages for Ukraine. New decisions are already at the working level. More protection for our skies, more opportunities for our defence and movement on the ground. The President noted that he held several meetings on 10 May where all this was discussed. We expect appropriate steps from our partners in the near future, Zelenskyy concluded.” No quick deal in sight as EU countries start talks on new Russia sanctions, Reuters “European Union states were holding a first discussion on Wednesday on proposed new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine that would target Chinese and Iranian firms and allow export curbs on third countries for busting trade restrictions. Talks among the EU envoys were set to be heated, according to one diplomat, with Russia hawks upset the plan does not go far enough but others wary of damaging their international ties. Widely differing perspectives mean a quick deal is not expected, several diplomats said.” Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the RussianTASS “This is not even Russophobia now; these are some processes on the brink of insanity happening in Poland,” Peskov stated in response to a question about the change of the name for Kaliningrad, and a rally in Warsaw, during which the Russian ambassador was not allowed near a Soviet monument with flowers so that he ended up leaving the flowers at the memorial to the Ukrainians who died as a result of the Russian aggression. […]The Commission on Geographical Names Standardisation Outside of Poland, which operates under the country’s main geodetic service, has decided to no longer call the Russian city of Kaliningrad by its Russian name, but instead to use the Polish name Królewiec. The Commission also recommends using the Polish name Królewiecki obwód, instead of Kaliningrad Oblast, for the administrative unit where the city is located.” Kremlin calls Polish decision to rename Kaliningrad ‘hostile act’, Reuters “The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Poland’s decision to rename the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents was a “hostile act”, as ties continue to fray over the Ukraine war. Kaliningrad, which sits in an exclave that is sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic coast, was known by the German name of Koenigsberg until after World War II, when it was annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed to honour politician Mikhail Kalinin. Warsaw says Kalinin’s connection to the 1940 Katyn massacre – when thousands of Polish officers were executed by Soviet forces – had negative connotations and that the city should now be referred to as Krolewiec, its name when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries.”