European Commission president visits Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day

Latest news Ukraine

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 May, to celebrate Europe Day.

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree according to which 9 May will now be celebrated as Europe Day annually in Ukraine.

Europe Day is a holiday of the European Union. It was chosen to mark the day of the announcement of the so-called Schuman Declaration, a speech given by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on 9 May 1950. This speech is considered the starting point for the unification of European countries into a supranational community, which ultimately became the European Union.

