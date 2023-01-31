Ukraine’s ombudsman, Council of Europe Secretary General discuss human rights challenges amid war

On Jan. 30, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, met with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić to discuss current human rights challenges amid Russia’s war, including the illegal deportation of children and human rights violations in occupied territories of Ukraine.
During the meeting, Secretary General Pejčinović Burić confirmed the availability of the Council of Europe to support efforts towards establishing a rehabilitation mechanism for the victims of torture and ill-treatment, as foreseen in the Ukrainian National Human Rights Strategy, press Council of Europe reported.
Earlier, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe called on the leaders of the member states to lead the initiative to create an international tribunal for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine and establish a compensation mechanism for damages inflicted during the invasion.
