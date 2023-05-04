Russia’s state ideology of Ruscism: what you need to know

Ruscism as the state ideology of Russia, an illustrative image/ Source: Andriy Lesuyk’s blog

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recognized Ruscism as the state ideology of Russia. According to Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications under the Ministry of Culture, here is what it means.

On 2 May, the Ukrainian Parliament officially recognized Russia’s state ideology as Ruscism. According to Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications,

The essential characteristics of Ruscism are: the aggressive hatred of those whose opinions differ from traditional Russian propaganda

the ideology of the Russian Orthodox Church’s (ROC) s piritual theory of Russian “chosenness”

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, Ruscism is characterized by the denial of the rule of law and the assertion of the right to use force, disregard for the sovereignty of neighbors; and self-assertion via arbitrariness and violence.

Additionally, “Ruscism” has adopted characteristics of totalitarian ideologies of the past, including fascism, Nazism, and Stalinism.

The StratCom provides examples of such Russian propaganda cliches against Ukraine: “We have never attacked anyone”

“Russians do not attack, they only liberate”

“A coup d’état organized by America took place on the Maidan”

“Ukraine and Ukrainians do not exist; it is an artificial, invented nation”

“Crimea seceded on its own because the people of Crimea did not support the coup d’état”

“The cities of southern Ukraine were founded by Russian rulers”

“Crimea is Russian because a referendum was held there”

“Ukraine has attacked and is killing the people of Donbas”

According to the Center for Strategic Communications, recognizing Russia’s ideology as Ruscism will officially establish the name and definition of the phenomenon that Ukrainians are opposing.

This “will help to form a unified approach of international institutions to defining Russian policy” and in the future “will facilitate bringing Russian war criminals to real responsibility,” the StratCom wrote.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Putin ideology, Ruscism, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainophobia, xenophobia