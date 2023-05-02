Ukrainian parliament recognizes Ruscism as Russia’s state ideology

281 MPs of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) voted for the resolution that recognizes Ruscism as a state ideology of Russia.

Credit: UNIAN/Telegram

The majority of MPs of the Ukrainian parliament (281 MPs) voted for the resolution recognizing Ruscism as a state ideology of Russia.

Ruscism, also known as Rashism or Russian fascism, is a term used to describe the Russian state’s political ideology and social practices in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

According to the resolution of Ukraine’s parliament, Putin’s regime actively exploits the ideology of Ruscism to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s regime is a neo-imperial, totalitarian dictatorship that imitates the worst practices of the past and exploits the modern version of Russian fascism, which combines the ideas of fascism and national socialism,” the resolution of Ukraine’s parliament says.

The resolution urges the world to condemn the Russian nationalist ideology, which is the main reason for “war crimes and the genocide of the Ukrainian people.”

The phenomenon of Ruscism is of the same nature as classical fascism and racism. It roots in persistent Russian imperialism, a complex of genocidal ideas, and a long-standing Ukrainophobia, among other xenophobic views. The history of relations between Ukraine and Russia explains the ideological causes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The modern Russian official ideology bears quite a few similarities with German Nazism, regardless of multiple Russian statements that it invaded Ukraine to fight some imaginary “Ukrainian Nazis.”

