Russian daily casualties down by 30% in April following heavy losses in Jan-Mar 2023 – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says that Russia’s daily casualty rate in the Russo-Ukrainian war likely fell by around 30% in April 2023, following exceptionally heavy Russian casualties over January-March 2023.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Over April 2023, Russia’s average daily casualty rate has highly likely fallen by around 30 per cent. This follows exceptionally heavy Russian casualties over January-March 2023.”
  • “Figures released by the Ukrainian General Staff suggest a reduction from a daily average of 776 Russian casualties in March, to an average of 568 so far in April. Defence Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine’s exact methodology, but the general trend is likely accurate.”
  • “Russia’s losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian offensive operations.”

