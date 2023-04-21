Albania cancels visa-free travel for Russian citizens

An image shows the flags of Albania and Ukraine. Source: twitter.com MFA of Ukraine
The Embassy of the Republic of Albania in Russia has announced the cancellation of a visa-free regime for Russian citizens.
According to the amendments made by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on 20 April 2023, in Resolution No. 858 of 21 December 2021, Russian citizens are no longer allowed to enter Albania without a visa from May 1 to September 30.
The embassy has noted that Russian citizens must now obtain an official document related to the purpose of their trip if they plan to visit Albania.
In addition, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, North Macedonia canceled visa-free entry for Russian citizens, Montenegro reduced visa-free travel to 30 days during the summer, and Kazakhstan reduced it to 90 days within six months, Ukrainska Pravda informed.
