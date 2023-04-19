Ryanair has plans for 30 routes and multiple bases in Ukraine once it is safe

Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, announced that the company has hired Ukrainian pilots and cabin crew and is ready to resume operations in Ukraine once it becomes safe again to fly in the country. Ryanair plans to create 30 routes and have several bases in Ukraine within 12 months after returning.

The CEO stated that rebuilding Ukraine will provide a massive opportunity for European businesses to participate and accelerate, and aviation will play a vital role. Ryanair was the second-largest airline in the Ukrainian market before the Russian invasion, and O’Leary believes it could become the top airline again once the situation normalizes.

Tags: airlines, Ukraine reconstruction