Political prisoner returns home after 7 years

Political prisoner Arsen Dzhepparov has returned home today after being 7 years in Russia’s prison. His daughter Evelina was only 6 years old at the time of his arrest and was getting ready to start school. She will soon be 13, having spent 7 years of her childhood without her father.

There are hundreds of children like Evelina in Crimea. They are united under the “Crimean Childhood” movement, whose fathers are imprisoned for their beliefs and position.

In the photo: Evelina at 6 years old during her father’s arrest and on the day of his return home after 7 years.

Tags: Crimean political prisoners, Political prisoners