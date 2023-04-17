Former Kherson “railway chief” arrested for aiding Russian military transport in Ukraine

Photo: SBU

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has arrested a former quisling “railway chief” in the city of Kherson for assisting Russia in transporting military supplies and personnel into Ukraine.

The individual, a local resident, willingly cooperated with Russian invaders after they captured the city in February 2022 and joined the local Russian-appointed occupying administration, the SBU report says.

The suspect was appointed “head” of the Kherson railway station, which was integrated into the aggressor-created “unitary enterprise Kherson Railway.” In this position, he facilitated the unimpeded transport of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition from Russia to the then-occupied Kherson.

The former “railway chief” issued criminal orders to his subordinates and threatened to report anyone who refused or failed to follow illegal instructions to Russian punitive authorities, the SBU wrote.

After the liberation of the south-Ukrainian city in November 2022, the suspect tried to evade justice. However, the Security Service located and arrested him. Based on the collected evidence, the investigators charged the suspect under part 1 of Article 111-2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (aiding the aggressor state).

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: collaborators, Kherson, SBU