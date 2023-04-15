Deadly Russian missile attack in Slovyansk leaves nine dead and 21 injured

Nine people have been reported dead and four others are still missing following the Russian shelling of a residential building in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk oblast. According to Suspilne, a Ukrainian news agency, referring local emergency service, rescuers have retrieved the body of a woman from the rubble, while the search for the missing persons is still ongoing.

The incident occurred on April 14, when the Russian forces fired at least seven rockets at Sloviansk, damaging five multi-story buildings, five private houses, a school, a recreation center, an administrative building, a shop, a service center, and 12 vehicles.

The shelling also resulted in the death of nine people and the injury of 21 others.

The head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, stated that five people are believed to still be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Russian shelling, Slovyansk