Two American volunteer soldiers killed fighting in Ukraine – ABC News

Two US citizens have been killed while fighting against Russian invaders in Ukraine, the US Department of State said, ABC News reported.

Edward Wilton and Grady Kurpasi died in action during the war, bringing the total number of Americans killed to at least eight.

Wilton, 22, born in Marianna, Florida, died on April 7 in Bakhmut, his half-brother Parker Cummings said. Before the invasion of Ukraine, he served in the US Army. When the war began, Wilton informed his brother about his plans to fight in Ukraine through a message sent from a plane en route to Poland on April 10, 2022.

