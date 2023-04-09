Russian war inflicts USD 522 bn damage on Luhansk Oblast environment, Ukraine says

Credit: UkrInform
Ukraine estimates the cost of environmental damage in Luhansk Oblast caused by the Russian invasion at over $522 billion, Regional State Administration has reported.
According to the State Ecological Inspection, since the beginning of the war in February 2022, 26,000 hectares of forest resources in the region have been bombed and polluted. The inspection estimates the total cost of the environmental damage at $4 bn.
The infrastructure objects and industrial zones in Luhansk Oblast have been hit by Russian artillery and prohibited phosphorous ammunition polluting the air and contaminating water, Ukraine says.
Currently, the State Environmental Inspection in Luhansk Oblast conducts an investigation to document the damage caused to natural resources using modern satellite technologies and information resources.
