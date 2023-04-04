Ukrainian hackers spend USD 25k of Russian crowdfunded drone money on sex toys

In an edgier operation of the Russo-Ukrainian cyberwar, Ukrainian hackers from the Cyber Resistance group broke into the Aliexpress account of a Russian blogger who collected money to buy drones for the Russian army and spent it to order $25,000 worth of sex toys instead of drones. This was reported in their Telegram group.

The Russian raised money for drones for the Russian army, but now, as Cyber Resistance writes, he will “send the occupiers a truck of phallic imitators, strap-ons, and other useful things for every Russian that we ordered and paid for with his card.”

The group claims that the Russian volunteer will not be able to cancel the order because the goods were ordered on March 24-25, and some have already been delivered. The money on the card could not be spent on the Ukrainian Army because it tied to a specific address.

Tags: hackers