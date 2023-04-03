Ukrainian village marks the anniversary of its liberation from Russian troops

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that on 1 April, Yahidne village in Chernihiv Oblast marked the anniversary of the liberation from the Russian military.

Yahidne was among Ukraine’s settlements that bore the brunt of the Russian aggression during the first months of the full-scale invasion.

Today, the Ukrainian flag proudly rises in the center of the village.

“The enemy forcefully moved over three hundred residents of Yahidne, almost the entire population of the village, into the basement of a school where they were held captive in inhumane conditions for a month. Among them were 50 children and newborns. People had to sleep sitting. There wasn’t enough food or oxygen,” the prime minister said.

Shmyhal revealed that ten people died due to suffocation, and another ten were killed by the invaders in the village. He emphasized that those responsible for the atrocities against Ukrainians would eventually be punished.

“A year ago, the Ukrainian flag was raised again in Yahidne. A year ago, Yahidne became free again. It is a village of strong and unbreakable people who have gone through hell. Glory to our heroic people. Glory to the heroic defenders of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!” he added.

