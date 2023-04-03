Russian military blogger who called to kill all Ukrainians dies in St. Petersburg cafe blast

On 2 April, Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, CNN reported.

Tatarsky, 41, was born in Ukraine’s Makiivka town in Donetsk Oblast. After the region’s occupation, he switched sides and became a soldier of the Russian Army. Later, the collaborator moved to Russia and began to call himself a “writer” and “war correspondent.”

While Performing Kremlin’s orders, he started a propagandistic blog that fueled hatred and anger toward Ukrainians, Focus wrote.

Here is one of his statements about Ukrainians: “Many people with romantic feelings toward *** (an offensive word for Ukrainians) ask why are we advancing and destroying infrastructure? They, these p*gs, have already been so angry. If hospitals don’t work, more *** (another offensive word for Ukrainians) will die on the surgeon’s tables.”

According to Russian officials, 25 other people were injured in the blast. Media reported that Tatarsky might have been killed by a device hidden in a figurine presented to him by a woman before the explosion in the “Street food bar” café, which allegedly belongs to the owner of PMC “Wagner,” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukrainian adviser to the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, suggested the killing happened due to in-fighting in Russia.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar. The question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of the internal political fight was a matter of time,” he said.

