Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 240 Russian, Iranian individuals, former Motor Sich president, and 410 companies

The image by UkrInform shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.  

According to UkrInform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enabled the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on 240 Russian and Iranian individuals and former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Boguslaev, accused of state treason in Ukraine.

Ukrainian sanctions have also hit 410 legal entities, including the joint stock companies “Information Satellite Systems” named after Academician M.F. Reshetnev, “Zavod Plastmas,” and joint-stock company “Kazan Motor Production Association.”

Additionally, decree No. 192/2023 published on the website of the Presidential Office says the restrictions were imposed on 33 Russian citizens.

