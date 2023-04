On 1 April, one civilian was killed, and four were injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has added that the Russian rocket hit a private house in Kherson and Kozatske town.

The final number of casualties is being clarified as the shelling continues, the prosecutor’s office said.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Kherson, Russia, Ukraine