Romania, Poland pledge to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”

Flags of Romania and Ukraine. Image by UkrInform

Bucharest and Warsaw will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts against Russian troops for as long as it takes, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said during a meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on 28 March in Bucharest, UkrInform reported.

“Today, once again, we, together with Prime Minister Morawiecki, strongly condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine. Romania and Poland will undoubtedly support Ukraine for as long as it is needed,” he stated.

The president of Romania has also emphasized that only Kyiv can determine whether or not to have peace talks with Moscow. Therefore, Bucharest and Warsaw have agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination within the framework of the EU and NATO to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

Tags: Poland, Romania