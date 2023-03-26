As long as President Putin has nuclear weapons, Europe cannot be safe – ICAN

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has condemned Russian president Putin’s announcement on placing nuclear weapons in Belarus, Guardian citing him:

“As long as President Putin has nuclear weapons, Europe cannot be safe. He justfies this dangerous escalation by citing decades of NATO nuclear sharing. As long as countries continue their complicity in considering nuclear weapons as anything other than a global problem, this helps give Putin cover to get away with this kind of behaviour,” ICAN’s interim executive director Daniel Hoegsta said in a statement.