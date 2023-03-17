Russian with family ties to Moscow’s foreign intel at helm of Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering program – BILD

Russian Igor Nebyvaev, Council of Europe's Anti-Money Laundering Committee Chief, speaking at the Chatham House's virtual event in 2021. Source

Russian national Igor Nebyvaev, the executive secretary of the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering program Moneyval, has family ties with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service – his father serves in Moscow as an intelligence general, according to Bild.

Moneyval is the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, Council of Europe’s permanent monitoring body “entrusted with the task of assessing compliance with the principal international standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism and the effectiveness of their implementation.”

Even though Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe on 16 March 2022 after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, around 90 Russians out of 120 working for the Council of Europe have kept their jobs to this day, according to Bild

“Those having a second nationality can continue to work in the administrative apparatus of the Council of Europe,” Bild notes.

The graduate of the renowned Lomonov University in Moscow, Russian Igor Nebyvaev, 39, is listed on Moneval’s official webpage as the committee’s executive secretary.

“His father, Vladimir Nebyvaev, 68, is a high-ranking Russian secret service officer. According to Bild research, he works in a military barracks in Moscow as a general of the notorious Russian foreign intelligence service SVR,” moreover, “According to research by Bild, the Nebyvaevs, father and son, are still registered in the same apartment in Moscow. Igor Nebyvaev left a Bild request unanswered.”

The SVR is believed to be responsible, among other things, for poisoning Russian defector Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain in 2018. Following these events, Ukraine expelled several Russian diplomats. According to BILD and European Pravda, Nebyvaev was among those expelled.

