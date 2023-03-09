Power generation, distribution facilities damaged in Ukraine’s eight regions in Russia’s missile attack – PM

Russia’s massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight into 9 March damaged electricity generation and distribution facilities in eight regions of Ukraine, the country’s energy system, however, remains intact, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, according to Interfax Ukraine.

“Today, Russian terrorists launched another massive missile attack against Ukraine. The main blow was directed against the energy system of Ukraine. They tried to destroy her again. And again they failed. The power system remains intact. Temporary power outages are possible in some areas, as generation and distribution facilities in eight regions are damaged. The energy headquarters is working. Repair teams are working. Special attention to the return of electricity to Kharkiv,” Shmyhal’s Telegram channel reported.

