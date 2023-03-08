Canada to provide USD 3 mn for Ukraine demining

Canada has allocated $3 million for mine clearance of Ukraine as a part of a new aid package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on 7 March.

Canada also will donate seven electrical transformers to help repair Ukraine’s power grid damaged in Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“These transformers, delivered via the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, will enable Ukrainians to power their homes and use the most basic appliances—something that was stolen from them by President Putin’s senseless war of aggression,” the Canadian government said.

