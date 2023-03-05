Russo Ukrainian War. Day 375: Mariinka, a city in Donetsk Oblast completely destroyed

Ukraine might be setting conditions for a controlled fighting withdrawal from parts of Bakhmut. Russian authorities continued efforts to portray Russia as the only safe operator of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The city of Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast completely destroyed by Russians.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 5

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 05/03/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/zUjmipIpuw — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 5, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 5, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 375 of the russian full-scale invasion has begun. During the day of March 4, the adversary launched 6x missile and 24x air strikes, over 65x MLRS attacks, including on civilian infrastructure. The attacks have killed and wounded civilians. The threat of missile attacks by the russian federation across Ukraine remains high. The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the offensive operations on Kup’yans’k, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtars’ke axes. During the day of March 4, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 130x adversary attacks on the above axes. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes, no offensive groups of the adversary were found. The enemy shelled the settlements of Bachivs’k, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Starykove, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Atyns’ke, Holyshivs’ke, Pavlivka, and Sadky (Sumy oblast), and the vicinities of 35x settlements in Kharkiv oblast. These include Veterynarne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Dvorichans’ke, Novomlyns’k, and Dvorichna. Kup’yans’k and Lyman axes: the adversary conducted offensive operations in the vicinities of Nevs’ke, Serebryans’ke forestry, and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), but was unsuccessful. The invaders fired artillery at the vicinities of settlements near the line of contact. Among them are Hryanykivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane, Krokhmal’ne (Kharkiv oblast), Stel’makhivka, Nevs’ke, Chervonopopivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Spirne, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). Bakhmut axis: the adversary continues its attempts to encircle the town of Bakhmut. During the day of March 4, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Vasyukivka, Zaliznyans’ke, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivka, and Bakhmut (Donetsk oblast). In particular, Fedorivka, Vasyukivka, Zaliznyans’ke, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, Oleksandro-Shul’tyne, Ozaryanivka, Dyliivka, Torets’k, Maiors’k, and Pivnichne (Donetsk oblast) came under enemy fire. Avdiivka and Shakhtars’ke axes: the adversary launched unsuccessful attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kam’yanka, Sjeverne, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Nevel’s’ke, Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, and Pobjeda. The enemy fired artillery and mortars in the vicinities of more than 30x settlements. In particular, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Maksymil’yanivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary is on the defensive, attempting to improve its tactical position to resume the offensive. The invaders fired artillery at the vicinities of more than 40x settlements. Among them are Ol’hivs’ke, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohir’ya, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Beryslav, Olhivka, L’vove, Mykil’s’ke, Dniprovs’ke (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson, as well as the town of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast). The attacks have killed and wounded civilians. In the town of Nova Kakhovka (Kherson oblast), the occupiers are using civilians as human shields. In particular, in order to shoot down the means of destruction intended for enemy military targets, the occupation forces place their air defense systems among the residential areas of the town. The russian occupation army is losing control of the so-called “Cossack battalions” on the battlefield. In particular, command of enemy Cossack battalion “Steppe/Tiger” that is active in the vicinity of Vuhledar, is extremely dissatisfied with the leadership of the russian Armed Forces. The battalion neglects interaction with other units of the russian occupation army. During the day of March 4, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 18x air strikes on the concentrations of occupants’ personnel and military equipment, as well as 2x air strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems, 1x on the ammunition depot of the enemy, and 1x on a road bridge. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down 4x reconnaissance and combat UAVs of various types. During the day of March 4, missile and artillery units hit 3x concentrations of the adversary, 2x positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, and 2x electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

Military Updates

Ukraine SOF commander inspected units defending Donetsk’s Bakhmut. The commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO), Viktor Khorenko, inspected the work of subordinate units that defend Bakhmut and are involved in combat activities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the SSO Command reported. The report doesn’t directly claim that he has visited the besieged city of Bakhmut, but implies it.

The threat of Kinzhal hypersonic missile strikes remains high, Ukrainian military says. Despite of destruction of a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft Beriev A-50 by BYHOL Belarusian anti-government activists, there is still a threat of Kinzhal hypersonic missile strikes, the spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, said. Beriev A-50, capable of detecting air defense systems, aircraft, missiles, and other incoming projectiles, usually took off from Russian airfield Machulishchy in Belarus with MiG-31K fighter jets, which have been the reason for recent air alarms in Ukraine.

Referring to its sources, Defense Express says Russia's first use of the new 1.5-ton UPAB-1500B gliding bomb was recorded "a few weeks ago against one of the objects in Chernihiv Oblast"https://t.co/KoFdKCrpTN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2023

Russia employs new 1,500-kg gliding bomb in Ukraine – Defense Express. Referring to its undisclosed sources, Defense Express says Russia’s first use of the new 1.5-ton UPAB-1500B gliding bomb was recorded “a few weeks ago against one of the objects in Chernihiv Oblast” as the marking on one of the pieces of debris corresponds to UPAB-1500B. The 1.500-kilogram bomb UPAB-1500B was first shown at the MAKS-2019 exhibition in Russia. Five-meter long and having a diameter of 0.4 meters, the bomb is designed to hit highly protected objects at a range of up to 40 km. Weighing 1,525 kg, the guided bomb carries a 1,010 kg concrete-piercing high-explosive (HE) warhead coupled with a combined navigation unit and a contact fuse with three time delay modes. The munition can be dropped from an altitude of up to 15 km at a range of up to 50 km with a circular error possible (CEP) of up to 10 meters.

“One year into the war, against all the odds, Ukraine’s helicopter brigades are still operational. Every day of the week, multiple times a day, they go into battle against enemy forces, launching rocket attacks along the front lines”https://t.co/OjGTe94iHM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

In late February 2023, Russian mobilised reservists described being ordered to assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only ‘firearms and shovels’. The ‘shovels’ are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat.

The lethality of the standard-issue MPL-50 entrenching tool is particularly mythologised in Russia. Little changed since it was designed in 1869, its continued use as a weapon highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise much of the war. One of the reservists described being ‘neither physically nor psychologically’ prepared for the action. Recent evidence suggests an increase in close combat in Ukraine. This is probably a result of the Russian command continuing to insist on offensive action largely consisting of dismounted infantry, with less support from artillery fire because Russia is short of munitions.

Losses of the Russian army

Russia’s casualties in Ukraine near 200,000 – Commander of NATO forces in Europe. 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, says Supreme Commander of the Joint NATO Forces in Europe General Christopher Cavoli. According to him, since 24 February, Russia has also lost over 2,000 tanks and spends over 23,000 artillery shells daily.

Humanitarian

Since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September, residents in frontline villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast face daily shelling. RFE/RL's Taras Levchenko spoke with locals about the risks they face, @rferl's @radiosvoboda

reports. pic.twitter.com/mN0kCxrZOw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2023

The city of Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast lies in ruins after repeated assaults by Russian forces.

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 the State Emergency Service informed https://t.co/YYO8Wiin9E pic.twitter.com/m45dY7AChD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2023

Legal

EU, Ukraine to sign agreement on Joint Investigation Team to persecute Russian crimes in Ukraine. The EU and Ukraine will sign an amended agreement on the Joint Investigation Team during the United for Justice Conference in Lviv, President of the European Commission Ursula von Leyen said. The agreement will facilitate the set up of the new International Centre for Prosecution of the crime of Aggression within its structure.

Ukraine identifies 171 sexual crimes committed by Russian Army – First Lady of Ukraine. Ukraine law enforcement agencies have identified 171 sexual crimes committed by Russian troops. However, the actual number of victims is substantially higher, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said during the United for Justice conference in Lviv, Suspilne reported. Among the victims of sexual violence are women, 39 men, and 13 children, including one boy. “We know about the crimes only because these people found the strength to speak. We don’t know how many people suffer in silence in occupied territories,” she said.

Crimean artist tortured into ‘apologising’ to Putin and Russian invaders of Ukraine. Bohdan Ziza [Azizov] has confirmed that the supposed ‘confession’ that he made in May 2022 in occupied Crimea was extracted through torture. The one shown on Russian and occupation TV was, in fact, one of at least five that Russia’s FSB tortured out of the Yevpatoria artist while holding him incommunicado.

Support

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall wants to build a tank factory in Ukraine. The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall wants to build a tank factory in Ukraine, and is now negotiating with Kyiv about setting up the Panther KF51 tank production facility, the German newspaper Rheinische Post reported.

UK doubled the number of Challenger 2 tanks pledged to Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador. In his interview with the Donbas.Realii project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty, Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko said regarding the Challenger 2 tanks that the UK “promised 14 tanks, and as a result of President Zelenskyy’s visit, it was agreed to double that number.” Zelenskyy visited the UK on 8 February. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace previously said the British tank would arrive in Ukraine “before summer.”

New Developments

Despite claimed openness for peace talks, Russia still pursues maximalist goals – Canada’s intel. In its latest report based on the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command analysis, the Canadian Armed Forces say that Russia continues demonstrating a commitment to its maximalist war aims despite Russia’s professed openness to negotiations.