Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 300: Ukraine explores options for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia ~~

Ukraine explores options for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia. Ukrainian Defence Forces down 30 Shahed drones overnight. Russia gets another 250 Shahed UAVs from Iran.

Daily overview — Summary report, December 20

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, December 20, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It is trying to restore the lost position in the Lyman direction and conducts defence in other directions. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Chervonopivka, and Serebryanske of the Luhansk region, and Verkhnyokamianske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdyumivka, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka of the Donetsk region. During the day, Russian forces carried out 4 missile and 60 airstrikes and also carried out more than 80 MLRS attacks. As a result of these strikes, civilian infrastructure and the population was affected. [Russian forces also used 28 Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAVs, 23 of which were shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As a result of enemy strikes, civilian infrastructure and the civilian population were damaged.] The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers have been detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine. On the Siverskyi direction, the settlements of Tymonovychi, Karpovychi and Kostobobriv of Chernihiv oblast and Novovasylivka, Kindrativka, Vodolaghy, Zapsillia and Yizdetske in Sumy oblast were hit by mortar attacks. In the Slobozhansk direction , the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsa, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Chuhunivka, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv oblast.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRS on the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove in the Kharkiv oblast and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonpopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk oblast. In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to conduct assaults, fired tanks, mortars and MLRS at our positions in the areas of thirty settlements. In particular, these are Verkhnokamianske, Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk oblast. In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The areas of Temyrivka, Chervone, Mali Shcherbaky and Plavni settlements in the Zaporizhzhia oblast and Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Mykilske, Tokarivka and Mylove in the Kherson oblast were affected.. Russian forces continue to suffer losses, it was confirmed that the Russian permanent deployment point was hit on December 18 in the area of Chaplinka, Kherson region. Information about the dead and wounded occupiers is being clarified. [Due to the significant losses of the invaders, the repurposing of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk oblast into military hospitals continues. Thus, the Luhansk Oblast Clinical Hospital, the Luhansk City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 15 and the Railway Hospital were handed over for use by the Russian occupation forces. The local population is refused service and suggested to turn to other medical institutions.] [In the previous days, in the districts of Berdyansk, Tokmak and Polohy of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, an ammunition depot, about 15 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed and more than 150 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were injured.] The Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 6 strikes on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Air defence forces shot down two enemy helicopters last day. Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the ammunition depot, 3 control points and 3 areas where Russian manpower was concentrated.

Military Updates

Ukrainian border guards comment on the situation on the border with Belarus, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. “As is known, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced the completion of a sudden check of the troops combat readiness that lasted for several days. At the same time, we have not detected any increase in the number of equipment and military personnel or the military manoeuvres during these days. […] We must be ready for any scenario: for Russian forces trying to enter [Ukraine] from there for the second time, or for Belarusian forces openly supporting the military aggression against Ukraine under Russia’s pressure.” According to Demchenko, apart from strengthening the border in terms of engineering works, Ukrainian forces are destroying all possible routes for military equipment, including placing mines on the most dangerous routes. Moreover, the Ukrainian troops are deploying monitoring systems and using UAVs to observe the situation on the border. Powerful electronic warfare systems are being used within Belarus to make it difficult for Ukraine to monitor the situation on the border, as well as to launch provocations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” Iran delivers 250 kamikaze drones to Russia, Zelenskyy claims Russia has started using a new batch of Iranian drones to target Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's Armed Forces hit two helicopters and two Russian command posts – General Staff report, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the General Staff. "During the day of 19 December, on the 299th day of the full-scale invasion by Russia, Ukrainian fighters carried out 17 airstrikes against the Russian military, shot down 2 helicopters, hit an ammunition storage point, 2 command posts and 2 clusters of Russian military personnel." Ukrainian Defence Forces down 30 Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainska Pravda reported Monday, citing the Ukrainian Air Force Command. "Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones on the night of 18-19 December, 30 of which were destroyed by the Defence Forces of Ukraine." German self-propelled howitzer PzH2000 pounding Russian targets in eastern Ukraine The eastern front is marked by intense artillery fire from both sides, albeit Russia has more ammunition and howitzers than Ukraine.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 16 December, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Joint Headquarters of the Special Military Operation.

of the Special Military Operation. Putin was filmed meeting with a number of senior military officers including Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu. He invited proposals for next steps of the Special Military Operation. Commander of the Russian Group of Forces in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin, was one of those who presented a report.

In this choreographed meeting, Putin likely intended to demonstrate collective responsibility for the special military operation. This display likely aimed to deflect Putin’s responsibility for military failure, high fatality rates and increasing public dissatisfaction from mobilisation. The televised footage was probably designed to also dispel social media rumours of General Gerasimov’s dismissal.

for the special military operation. This display likely aimed to deflect Putin’s responsibility for military failure, high fatality rates and increasing public dissatisfaction from mobilisation. The televised footage was probably designed to also dispel social media rumours of General Gerasimov’s dismissal. Russian military proxy group Wagner continues to take a major role in attritional combat around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. In recent months, it has developed offensive tactics to make use of the large number of poorly trained convicts it has recruited.

around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. In recent months, it has developed offensive tactics to make use of the large number of poorly trained convicts it has recruited. Individual fighters are likely issued a smart phone or tablet which shows the individual’s designated axis of advance and assault objective superimposed on commercial satellite imagery. At platoon level and above, commanders likely remain in cover and give orders over radios, informed by video feeds from small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

of advance and assault objective superimposed on commercial satellite imagery. At platoon level and above, commanders likely remain in cover and give orders over radios, informed by video feeds from small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). Individuals and sections are ordered to proceed on the preplanned route, often with fire-support, but less often alongside armoured vehicles . Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution.

. Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution. These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armoured vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict-recruits, which the organisation assesses as expendable.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Tuesday 20 December, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 99230 (+430),

Tanks – 2995 (+7),

Armoured combat vehicles – 5974 (+5),

Artillery systems – 1960 (+7),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 410 (+0),

Air defence means – 212 (+1),

Aircraft – 281 (+0),

Helicopters – 266 (+2),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 4599 (+7),

Vessels/boats – 16 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1680 (+23),

Special equipment – 177 (+2),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 653 (+0)

Russians pass limit in terms of missile use norms, 3 to 4 more attacks and there will be nothing left, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the Russians have enough stockpiles of missiles for three to four attacks, but after that they will run out of all stocks, which is unacceptable for the military.”

Russia gets another 250 Shahed UAVs from Iran, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Office of the President of Ukraine. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russian Federation received a new batch of Iranian-made drones; the occupiers have received 250 Shahed UAVs in total.”

Armed convicts desert Russian Army in Mariupol, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Pavlo Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol. “In Mariupol the Russians are searching for deserters from the number of recruited convicts, who ran away carrying weapons.”

Humanitarian

Situation in power system is “difficult”, power outages may be prolonged, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Press service of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national energy company. “A difficult situation has developed in the Ukrainian energy system as of 11:00 on Monday, 19 December. Emergency power outages continue in 10 oblasts. […]

Currently, the most difficult situation has developed in the central, eastern and Dnipro oblasts. Emergency power outages schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv oblasts and the city of Kyiv.

The critical infrastructure facilities are prioritised for connection. However, Ukrenergo warns that restoring electricity to household consumers may take a long time.”

Ten-hour blackouts Kyiv’s new realities – operator, Ukrinform reports, citing Yasno operator CEO, Serhii Kovalenko. “The situation in Kyiv is difficult. Today, all three groups of consumers are almost completely disconnected from supplies simultaneously. The schedules naturally aren’t working at the moment. In addition to all the damaged sites, where repairs are ongoing, another infrastructure object was hit, due to which there is no power for a large part of the Dnipro’s right bank in Kyiv and some locations across the region. All districts are suffering in the same way. Now all critical infrastructure – hospitals, water utility objects, and subway – has been restored and there is electricity for somewhere around 20% of the population,” CEO wrote.

According to Kovalenko, 10 hours without electricity in Kyiv is, unfortunately, a new reality. It is difficult to predict how quickly we will return to stabilization schedules. Energy repair teams at all levels simply don’t make it on time to restore the functionality of the system in-between the strikes, he noted.”

Environmental

Shahed drone flew over Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant at night, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear generating company. “An Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drone was detected over the PNPP very close to a nuclear unit at 00:46.

This is a totally unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety. We are appealing to IAEA and the entire world’s nuclear community, informing it of the UAV flying over a unit of a nuclear power plant. Once again, we are calling on [the international community] to prevent nuclear facilities from being attacked by the army of the Russian Federation and threatening the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the [rest of the] world.”

Restoration of Ukraine’s culture sector will cost up to $3.8B, Ukrinform reports. “The Government plans to allocate 1-2% of the funds earmarked for Ukraine’s restoration, amounting to $3.8 billion, for the reconstruction of cultural institutions.

When it comes to the general restoration plan – $38 billion that the Government is talking about – it is assumed that 1-2% will be allocated for the culture sector. This is quite a large sum – about $3.8 billion. This is a more or less realistic estimate of damages suffered by cultural institutions during the military aggression,” Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.”

Russia's massive drone attack targets Ukrainian energy system at night Iranian-made kamikaze drones of Russian forces damaged power grid and caused fire in Kyiv. It took 1 hour and 38 minutes to extinguish the fire, Ukraine's Emergency Service reports.

Legal

Widely respected CinC backs bill to toughen punishment for soldiers amid public debate, Ukrinform reports. “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, has publicly appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign into law the bill on strengthening criminal responsibility of military personnel. Today I am forced to raise a rather difficult issue, Zaluzhnyi said, adding that this is about toughening liability for absence without leave, desertion, escaping a battlefield or snubbing orders, including to take up arms and fight.

He noted that he supports the relevant changes to the legislation, adopted by Parliament, and asks the President to sign the bill into law. My opinion clearly reflects the position of commanders, who demanded that a systemic solution be introduced, Zaluzhnyi noted. The Commander-in-Chief said that the army is all about discipline.

And if the loopholes in legislation do not ensure compliance, and ‘refusers’ can pay a fine of up to 10 percent of their combat pay or go on probation, I see this as unfair. Moreover – and this is key – other servicemen are forced to cover the exposed areas of the front line, which leads to higher losses of personnel, territories, and civilians. Often, positions we lose we then have to regain through assault, at a very high cost. It mustn’t be like that, Zaluzhnyi said. […]

In the conditions of war, quick and effective solutions are needed. Is there a threat of increased impunity for commanders? No, commanders are also fully legally responsible for their actions or inaction. And I totally trust my subordinates. Do I recognize that problems exist that lead to soldiers abandoning their positions at their own will? There are such issues, and I am working on their elimination. And the successful operations to liberate our country’s territories are a confirmation of that, said Zaluzhnyi.

He also noted that it is normal to have a public debate on such sensitive topics. Yes, we are in a democratic state. But for just as long as it doesn’t hinder our effort to win the war. Therefore, I urge everyone to put an end to this debate. And together we will bring Victory closer, said Zaluzhnyi.

As reported, on December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on amendments to the Criminal Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and other legislative acts regarding the specifics of military service under martial law or combat conditions.”

Korynevych: All options for creating a special tribunal to prosecute Russia imply the participation of the UN, Ukrinform reports. “There are several ways to create a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian for the crime of aggression against Ukraine but the participation of the UN is required in any case.

The first way is the UN-Ukraine agreement based on the relevant resolution of the General Assembly , Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine […]. That is, the General Assembly recommends that the Secretariat and the Secretary-General should conclude a relevant agreement with Ukraine on the creation of a tribunal, the Ambassador explained.

, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine […]. That is, the General Assembly recommends that the Secretariat and the Secretary-General should conclude a relevant agreement with Ukraine on the creation of a tribunal, the Ambassador explained. The second way is a multilateral agreement between Ukraine and other states on the creation of tribunal. The more countries will participate, the broader international recognition it will have, Korynevych noted.

on the creation of tribunal. The more countries will participate, the broader international recognition it will have, Korynevych noted. The third way, according to the diplomat, is an agreement between Ukraine and a European regional organization — the European Union, the Council of Europe, or both.

The participation of the UN is significant in any case. That is, even if it will not be a tribunal based on the UN-Ukraine agreement in the end, this judicial body should still have support from the General Assembly in the form of an appropriate resolution since the General Assembly’s support means legitimacy, authority, and international recognition at once, Korynevych said. In any case, the involvement of the UN in this process is very important, he added. The diplomat said that Ukraine and its partners are working on a draft resolution of the General Assembly […].”

Support

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy asks European leaders for air defence, tanks and weapons, Reuters reports. “Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to supply a wide range of weapons systems to help end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two sooner. […] A lot depends on you – how this war will end. The more successful our defence forces are, the faster the Russian aggression will fail, Zelenskyy said during his video link address to leaders of countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a British-led grouping of Northern European countries. […]

Zelensky, in an apparent dig at Berlin, said there is no explanation why Ukraine is not supplied by German-made Leopard tanks […]. For our defence operations to be more successful we need armoured vehicles, primarily tanks,” said Zelensky. Germany is not part of the JEF grouping and was not present at the Riga meeting.

He asked Norway to supply more Norway-made NASAMS launchers and missiles and Sweden for Swedish-produced Gripen fighter aircraft, RBS 98 missiles and Archer artillery.

Zelensky also asked Denmark to transfer Ceasar howitzers to Ukraine, Finland for more ammunition shells, Lithuania for NASAM as well as Stinger missiles, Latvia for artillery, and Estonia for howitzers and ammunition.”

The UK Announces Large Ammunition Package for Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “The British government has reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to travel to Latvia on Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to counter Russian aggression in the Nordic and Baltic regions with his Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) counterparts. Mr. Subak will address remotely from Riga Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Acknowledging the regional challenges faced by the Nordic and Baltic countries, including Russia’s continued aggression, the Prime Minister will call on leaders at JEF to sustain or exceed 2022 levels of support for Ukraine in 2023 through ongoing lethal aid, economic resilience and political backing.

UK announces it will supply hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition next year, under a £250 million contract that will ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023, the statement reads.”

Finland preparing new defence aid package for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing Yle. “Finland is set to send another military assistance package to Ukraine. The President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, said this at the Riga meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders. According to the president, support for Ukraine must continue until the peace the nation deserves settles. At the same time, Niinistö noted that it is difficult to predict when this time may come”

Ukraine still has not received Lend-Lease weapons: the US uses other ways, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in a comment to Hromadske news agency. “Washington does not yet use Lend-Lease in order to save the Ukrainian budget from suffering huge expenses in the future; the US military aid is now being transferred to Ukraine under other programs. Nikolenko has explained that the Lend-Lease mechanism implies the fact that the United States of America can transfer their defence equipment to Ukraine for rent or on leasing terms.

The advantage of this tool is the speed of decision-making by the US government, according to a simplified procedure, without excessive bureaucracy and the need for votes on each package of aid to Ukraine in the US Congress. The disadvantage is that the volume of supplies of American weapons within the limits of Lend-Lease directly depends on the financial capabilities of Ukraine. […]

As the spokesperson emphasises, within the framework of the relevant US law on additional appropriations for the support of Ukraine, Kyiv currently receives security and defence assistance under three programs: Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), Foreign Military Financing (FMF), and Replenishment of US weapons stocks. Under these programs, military aid is provided free of charge. That is, the current programs, unlike Lend-Lease, do not provide for compensation from Ukraine for the cost of the handed weapons, military equipment and ammunition.”

New Developments

Putin demands that Belarus join the war, while Lukashenko keeps wiggling, Ukrinform “During [Monday’s] visit to Minsk, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, pressured the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to deploy Belarusian troops in Ukraine. However, Lukashenko isn’t willing to take the step. That’s according to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Putin demands Belarus’s direct intervention in the war with our country. As far as we understand, given the information that we have, neither Lukashenko nor his citizens are willing. But the Russians will now be doing everything possible and impossible to force Lukashenko to take part in this. We will see what decision will be made in the near future, Danilov emphasized.” Putin says Russia does not want to absorb anyone after talks with Belarus’ Lukashenko, Reuters “Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a joint press conference in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, said that Russia does not want to “absorb” anyone and that unspecified “enemies” wanted to stop Russia’s integration with Belarus.” [Hans Petter Midttun: Putin also claimed that there were no Russian forces in Crimea (before there suddenly were); that Russia was not a party to the war it waged against Ukraine in 2014-21) and that Russia would not invade Ukraine (before it suddenly did). The fact that he felt the need to comment on the claim is in itself noteworthy.] Sunak urges leaders to ignore Russia’s calls for a ceasefire until the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, Ukrinform “UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged fellow leaders at a Baltic summit to ignore any calls by Moscow for a ceasefire until it withdraws from conquered territory in Ukraine.” Russia’s MFA Threatens Greece Over Plans to Hand Over Air Defence to Ukraine, European Pravda “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has resorted to threats to Greece after its authorities had expressed their readiness to hand over S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine if American Patriot systems are placed on Crete. Maria Zakharova stated that plans to hand over to Kyiv S-300 and other air defence equipment are provocative and “openly hostile” to Russia. […] According to the spokeswoman, the potential transfer of S300 systems to Ukraine will be a “gross violation” of Russian-Greek intergovernmental agreements on military-technical cooperation and will inevitably have consequences.” Kadyrov addresses Muslims around the world in Chinese, Ukrainska Pravda reported Sunday, citing Kadyrov onTelegram and TASS. “Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of Chechnya [Federal subject of the Russian Federation – ed.], urged Muslims around the world to “unite in joint efforts against NATO”, speaking in Chinese. “Over the past 100 years, the United States and Europe have organised dozens of wars, military coups and invasions. Millions of civilians have become their victims. Although now they pose an even more terrible threat, destroying all the moral values that have been formed by the peoples of all countries during the existence of mankind…” There Is a “Very High” Risk of Russian Invasion in 2023 – Head of Information and Security Services of Moldova, European Pravda “The head of the Information and Security Service of Moldova, Alexandru Mustiata, believes that Russia may invade Moldova in 2023 but this will depend on the events in Ukraine. The question is not whether Russia will launch a new offensive in the Moldovan direction but when it will happen: in early 2023, January and February, or later, in March, April, Mustiata said in an interview with TVR Moldova.” The UN Secretariat is examining information about Iran’s transfers of drones to Russia, Ukrinform “The UN leadership received letters from Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK, and the US concerning alleged transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation in a manner inconsistent with the UN Security Council resolution. In their letters, the five countries also asked that an inspection be conducted. The Permanent Representative of Iran denied that his country had supplied UAVs for use in the conflict in Ukraine; the Russian Federation also expressed its serious concerns regarding the requests of these Member States, Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday.” Russian strikes on Ukraine’s grid fail to dim resistance – US diplomat, Reuters “Waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical grid have failed to dim its determination to resist Moscow, but Washington and its allies need to do more to help the country keep the power on, a senior US diplomat said on Monday. […] Pyatt, a former US ambassador to Ukraine who coordinates support for its electrical infrastructure, said Ukrainians have shown “extraordinary adaptability” by cannibalizing and moving power equipment as well as protecting transmission stations with earth-filled barriers.” CSTO member states announce military exercise on western borders, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Belarusian information agency Belta. “Stanislav Zas, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has said that member states of the CSTO would conduct a series of military exercises on their Western borders in 2023. According to Zas, the military exercise that Belarusians and Russians are conducting at the moment on the territory of Belarus is enough for the moment.” IMF approves program for Ukraine to help promote donor financing, Reuters The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has approved a four-month program for Ukraine aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia’s invasion of the country and helping promote donor financing. […] Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, said the IMF estimates the country will need between $40 billion and $57 billion in external financing in 2023.”

Assessment

On the war.

