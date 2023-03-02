Belarusian partisans conducted aerial reconnaissance for 2 weeks before drone attack that damaged Russian A-50 aircraft

On 26 February, Belarusian anti-government activists BYPOL said they had blown up a Russian military surveillance aircraft A-50 MAINSTAY in Belarus.

Later, in its intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry called the loss of aircraft “significant,” as it is critical to Russian air operations for providing an air battlespace picture.

On 2 March, BYPOL published a video that shows a drone conducting a surveillance operation at the airfield in Belarusian Machulishchy used by Russian forces to target Ukraine.

“For two weeks, Belarusian partisans conducted aerial reconnaissance at the Machulishchy military airfield with the help of civilian drones purchased at the store.

During one of the successful reconnaissance operations, the drone not only flew into the protected area of the specified airfield, near the Russian A-50U airborne observation military aircraft, but even landed on its radar station,” BYPOL said.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said that currently, Russia doesn’t have the capabilities to produce A-50 radar planes, one of which Belarus partisans destroyed at Machulyshchy.

Though Belarus authorities continue to stress that the members of the resistance group inflicted minor damage to the A-50U, the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun said that the Russian military repaired the aircraft at a plant in Taganrog.

