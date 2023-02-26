American volunteer Andrew Peters was killed in action; he became the 7th American killed in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion

American volunteer at Ukraine’s International legion Andrew Peters was killed in action on February 16. He had also served as an infantryman in Afghanistan. Peters is at least the seventh American killed in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion began last year, the Washington Post writes.

When war erupted in Ukraine, Andrew Peters volunteered to join the fight against the Kremlin’s invasion. He arrived in Ukraine a couple of days after Thanksgiving with his own armor and military gear. He stayed in touch with his family until he stopped texting around February 11.

While in Ukraine, Andrew Peters shared the horrors he had witnessed, his father said.

“I remember him telling me, ‘Dad, you cannot believe the horror and the suffering of the Ukrainian people that is going on over here,’” his father recalled. “He was a strong proponent of doing what was honorable, even at great personal cost,” John Peters added, “He wanted to go over there and make a difference.”

Tags: International Legion