Russia changes tactics trying to degrade Ukrainian military – British Intel

British PM Rishi Sunak (in the foreground) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoring memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders during Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 19 November 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua



In recent weeks, Russia has likely changed its approach to the invasion of Ukraine, according to British Intelligence.

Russia tries to degrade the Ukrainian army rather than focusing on capturing new territories in Ukraine, British Intel reported in its daily update on 24 February 2023.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 February 2023 Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/FlQbFgxAlv 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3WHAZabLSA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 24, 2023

Considering that the Russian leadership switched to a long-term operation against Ukraine, Russian strategy will rely on its advantage in population and resources, according to British Intel. From now on Russia will likely try to exhaust Ukraine in the long war of attrition.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: British intelligence, Russian invasion of Ukraine