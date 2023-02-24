Russia changes tactics trying to degrade Ukrainian military – British Intel

Russia changes tactics trying to degrade Ukrainian military – British Intel

British PM Rishi Sunak (in the foreground) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoring memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders during Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 19 November 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua
 

Latest news Ukraine

In recent weeks, Russia has likely changed its approach to the invasion of Ukraine, according to British Intelligence.

Russia tries to degrade the Ukrainian army rather than focusing on capturing new territories in Ukraine, British Intel reported in its daily update on 24 February 2023.

Considering that the Russian leadership switched to a long-term operation against Ukraine, Russian strategy will rely on its advantage in population and resources, according to British Intel. From now on Russia will likely try to exhaust Ukraine in the long war of attrition.

Related: 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags