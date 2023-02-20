Russo Ukrainian War. Day 362: Russia can use up to a hundred missiles on February 22 24

Russia changes tactics for missile strikes. Russian forces expand from 160 to 190 battalions in the Donetsk direction. Russia can use up to a hundred missiles on Febr 22-24 – Ukrainian MP.

Yesterday in Munich, @ABaerbock and I co-chaired a joint meeting of Ukraine's and Germany's top defense industry companies. We organised this important event to directly link our manufacturers. I am confident their cooperation will create new opportunities to strengthen Ukraine.

Daily overview — Summary report, February 20

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 18/02/23.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 20, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Russian forces do not stop destroying the critical infrastructure of our state, continue to strike, and carry out artillery shelling of civilian objects and houses of the civilian population. Over the past day, Russian forces launched 10 missiles and 25 air strikes (in Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions). Launched 62 MLRS. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population. The threat of strikes by the Russian Federation remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine. Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk and Shakhtarsk directions. Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hryanivikka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian forces were detected in the Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna directions. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes : During the past day, the areas of Karpovychi, Tymonovichi, Yanzhulivka settlements of Chernihiv region were subjected to enemy shelling; Bunyakyne, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Zapsilya and Pokrovka – Sumy, as well as Strelecha, Staritsa, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka in Kharkiv region.

and : During the past day, the areas of Karpovychi, Tymonovichi, Yanzhulivka settlements of Chernihiv region were subjected to enemy shelling; Bunyakyne, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Zapsilya and Pokrovka – Sumy, as well as Strelecha, Staritsa, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka in Kharkiv region. Kupyansk and Lyman axes : Russian forces shelled the settlements of Kamianka, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Hryanivikka, Kupyansk, Berestov, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

and : Russian forces shelled the settlements of Kamianka, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Hryanivikka, Kupyansk, Berestov, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Bilogorivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. Bakhmut axis: Vasyukivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Gora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk and New York came under fire. In addition, Russian forces used army aviation to launch a strike in the Bakhmut area.

Avdiivka and Shakhtarske axes: the occupiers shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Niva, Velika Novosilka, Vremivka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region. Zaporizhzhia axis: the areas of the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Poltavka, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Biloghirya, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka and Shcherbaki – Zaporizhzhia suffered fire damage. Kherson axis: Kherson, Burgunka, Tyaginka, Antonivka in the Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv region were affected by fire. Peaceful people suffered. The Russian occupiers exert pressure on the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories by all means. In certain settlements of the Kherson region, the invaders set up places in administrative buildings for the illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens who are suspected of cooperation with the Defense Forces and a pro-Ukrainian position. [The Russian occupiers set up another military hospital in the central hospital of Kalanchak (Kherson oblast). Ukrainian citizens living there are reported to be denied medical care in this institution. The hospital has become a makeshift “hub” for the wounded and dead occupiers. During the day of February 18 alone, more than 50 wounded and killed invaders were brought to the medical facility.] [In the temporarily occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia oblast, the Russian occupation administration continues to exert pressure on the local residents, in particular on Ukrainian children. For example, in schools in Tokmak, students are forced to sing the anthem of the aggressor country before the school day starts. Also, schoolchildren are forced to make postcards to mark the anniversary of the large-scale invasion expressing words of support and gratitude to the Russian invaders who encroached upon Ukrainian land.] The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 20 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, 7 on anti-aircraft missile systems at firing positions, and 2 more strikes on other important enemy objects. Our defenders also shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, 2 Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles and 2 Lancet-3 type kamikaze drones. In the meantime, missile and artillery units hit 1 MLRS battery of Russian forces.

Military Updates

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia hit by “extraordinarily significant” losses in east, Reuters reports. “Ukraine’s military is inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday. The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months, saying the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas – in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna – the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine’s victory“.

Russia changes tactics for missile strikes – Ihnat, Ukrinform reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “This week Russians have changed tactics for missile strikes. Previously, they used to launch massive attacks approximately every two weeks. Now, they fire missiles in small portions over the Dniester and the Southern Bug, making them travel as low to the ground as possible.

Russian forces also began to use night-time strikes. They fire missiles at night, while they used to launch Shahed drones at night and then missile strikes in the morning during massive attacks. Now Russian forces is hiding missiles within the beds of rivers. They are using both the Dniester and the Southern Bug, making missiles travel as low to the ground as possible. This way sometimes they manage to bypass the air defense systems that can potentially destroy them, Ihnat told.”

Russian forces expand from 160 to 190 battalions in Donetsk direction, Ukrinform reports, citing Avdiivka Military Civil Administration Head Vitalii Barabash on Espreso TV Channel. “According to the intelligence data, Russians are pulling additional forces to the Donetsk direction (Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka). Several weeks ago, about 160 battalions were concentrated there, and now there are already 190. Even if their units are under strength, this is a lot of people. We understand that, most likely, they are preparing for something. Most likely, they will launch the offensive on February 24,” Barabash told.

In his words, at the moment, Russians are not throwing large forces on assaults but trying to advance in small groups. In my opinion, there will be missile strikes on regional centers on February 24. On the front line, they will launch an attack across all or most directions. For this purpose, they have moved up reserves, Barabash concluded.”

Russia can use up to a hundred missiles on Febr 22-24 – Ukrainian MP, Ukrinform reports, citing Fedir Venislavskyi, a Ukrainian lawmaker, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and President’s envoy to the Verkhovna Rada. “The Russian Federation may resort to missile strikes on Ukraine on February 22-24, that is, timed with the anniversary of a full-scale invasion. […] I think that on February 22, 23, and 24 we should expect strikes involving missiles and UAVs. Perhaps there will be an aggravation on the front line due to the use of enemy aviation, said the legislator.

In this context, Venislavsky informed that, according to various sources, the Russian Federation received several hundred Iranian-made Shahed drones. According to the MP, Russia has already utilized up to a hundred drones for strikes on Ukraine, but there are still a couple of hundred left in stock. In addition, the member of the defence parliamentary committee reported that the Russian Federation has a critically low stockpile of high-precision missiles – from dozens to hundreds of different types. In his opinion, Russian troops can utilize these missiles on February 22 through February 24, but definitely not in hundreds, but in dozens, perhaps up to a hundred.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine : Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut. Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective.

: Vuhledar, Kremina, and Bakhmut. Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. Specifically, the ‘elite’ 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades have sustained very high losses in Vuhledar and are likely combat ineffective. Russian forces are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion draws near. It is likely that Russia will claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground.

as the anniversary of the invasion draws near. It is likely that Russia will claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground. If Russia’s spring offensive fails to achieve anything then tensions within the Russian leadership will likely increase .

. On 15 February 2023 Ukrainian armed forces spotted several balloons with radar reflectors suspended beneath them over Kyiv. Ukrainian officials reported that they shot down at least six of these. Earlier, on 12 February 2023, Ukraine’s Air Force reported sighting balloons over eastern Dnipropetrovsk.

suspended beneath them over Kyiv. Ukrainian officials reported that they shot down at least six of these. Earlier, on 12 February 2023, Ukraine’s Air Force reported sighting balloons over eastern Dnipropetrovsk. It is likely that the balloons were Russian. They likely represent a new tactic by Russia to gain information about Ukrainian air defence systems and compel the Ukrainians to expend valuable stocks of surface to air missiles and ammunition.

and compel the Ukrainians to expend valuable stocks of surface to air missiles and ammunition. On 14 February 2023, sighting of a ‘balloon shaped’ object led to the closure of Moldovan airspace for several hours. There is a realistic possibility that this was a Russian balloon that had drifted from Ukrainian airspace.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of February 19, 2022: The major phase of Russian offensive operations in Luhansk Oblast is underway, and Russia likely lacks sufficient uncommitted reserves to dramatically increase the scale or intensity of the offensive this winter. Russian conventional ground forces are generally deploying and fighting in normal doctrinal formations and units rather than in battalion tactical groups or other ad hoc structures. The observed absence of several critical tank units suggests that the Russian military continues to struggle to replace equipment, especially tanks, lost during previous failed offensive operations. Russian forces almost certainly still have some reconstituted mechanized units in reserve, but the commitment of these limited reserves to the Luhansk Oblast frontline is unlikely to change the course of the ongoing offensive dramatically. The Russian offensive will very likely continue for some time and may temporarily gain momentum as the final reserves are committed—if they are—but will very likely culminate well short of its objectives and likely short of achieving operationally significant gains. The current pattern of commitment in Luhansk Oblast indicates that Russian forces in this area are deploying in doctrinal units and formations from the military-district level down to the brigade/regiment level at least, and likely down to the battalion level as well. Russian forces operating in and near the Luhansk Oblast frontline are drawn almost entirely from the Western Military District (WMD) with a few reinforcements from other force groupings. This disposition suggests that the Russian military command has returned to the traditional military district command-and-control structure wherein all units in a discrete geographical area fall under the area of responsibility of a single military district. Two full WMD divisions (the 144th Motorized Rifle Division and the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division) have each deployed their maneuver regiments in line allowing the division commanders to operate as divisions are designed to do. These regiments have been reconstituted with mobilized personnel, indicating that the Russian command is using mobilized soldiers as replacements in doctrinal structures instead of creating ad hoc formations. Russian forces have deployed throughout this war in various non-standard and non-doctrinal structures, starting with the battalion tactical group but encompassing also volunteer regiments, BARS (National Combat Reserve) units, and militia units belonging to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR respectively), to say nothing of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) formations of convicts. The return to doctrinal structures represents an inflection in Russian force structure and campaign design. As ISW has previously assessed, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is currently engaging in a number of reforms meant to formalize and professionalize the Russian Armed Forces and prepare to fight a protracted war in Ukraine as a conventional army. The current array of forces along the Luhansk Oblast frontline likely reflects the ongoing shift in Russian military procedure towards the Russian MoD establishment. The Russians are receiving less benefit from this return to normal in military operations than they might have hoped because of the badly degraded condition of their forces. They did not leave enough time to train their mobilized reservists to standards sufficient to support large-scale offensive mechanized maneuver warfare, as ISW has repeatedly observed; and they clearly lack the equipment necessary to kit out their reconstituted units. The coherent 3rd and 144th Motorized Rifle Divisions attacking on the Luhansk Oblast axis have thus made relatively few gains since the offensive began. The Russian military has committed a large majority of the conventional elements belonging to the Western Military District (WMD) to its decisive offensive effort in Luhansk Oblast, leaving relatively few elements either in reserve or unobserved. ISW has observed elements of Russia’s WMD, along with some supplemental Central Military District (CMD), Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic (DNR and LNR) and airborne (VDV) elements, arrayed along the Luhansk Oblast frontline, with a specific concentration of units along the Svatove-Kreminna line. The WMD has fully committed both rifle divisions of the 20th Combined Arms Army (CAA)—the 144th Motor Rifle Division (144th MRD) and 3rd Motor Rifle Division (3rd MRD)—to the Svatove-Kreminna line in Luhansk Oblast. ISW has observed both of the 144th MRD’s rifle regiments (the 254th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment and the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment) and its tank regiment (the 59th Guards Tank Regiment) committed along the Svatove-Kreminna line but has only observed the 752nd and 252nd Motorized Rifle Regiments of the 3rd MRD by name. ISW has also observed reports that elements of the 4thTank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army, of the 26th Tank Regiment of the 47thTank Division of the 1st Guards Tank Army, and of the 27th Separate Tank Brigade of 1stGuards Tank Army are deployed along the line from Svatove north toward Kupyansk. The CMD has additionally committed elements of the 6th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division to the Svatove area, and unspecified elements in the Lyman direction west of Kreminna. DNR units and ad hoc formations are apparently supporting WMD operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line in limited numbers, and LNR units (particularly the 4th Motorized Rifle Regiment) are engaged in the Bilohorivka area south of Kreminna. Limited VDV elements, particularly of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division and of the 98th Airborne Division, appear to be supporting WMD operations in the Kreminna area as well. ISW has not observed the commitment of the 2nd Motor Rifle Division (2nd MRD) of the 1st Guards Tank Army to combat even though the unit was reported to have deployed to Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) noted on January 25 that the 2nd MRD partially redeployed to Luhansk Oblast from training areas in Belarus. ISW has not yet observed indications that the 2nd MRD or its constituent elements—the 15th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment, 1st Tank Regiment, or 1st Guards Motor Rifle Regiment—appear near the frontline. 2nd MRD elements are therefore likely being held in reserve in the rear of Luhansk Oblast and likely could deploy to the frontline in the future. It is possible that elements of the 2nd MRD have already been committed to the line in some capacity, but that ISW has simply not observed evidence of their commitment. That scenario is unlikely because of the fanfare this unit generally receives when it operates and because of the detail with which Russian and Ukrainian sources have been reporting on the Russian units fighting in Luhansk Oblast. The absence of the 2nd MRD from active engagement suggests that Russian forces are holding most of a division in reserve. With two motorized rifle divisions already likely fully committed along with other reinforcements, however, the addition of the two or possibly three regiments of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division to the fight are unlikely to generate a nonlinear change in Russian offensive capacity. The absence of several elite and prominent WMD elements from the Luhansk Oblast line and elsewhere in theater suggests that the Russian military continues to face challenges in reconstituting combat units and specifically tank units. The WMD commands three army-level maneuver formations—the 6th and 20th Combined Arms Armies (CAA) and the 1st Guards Tank Army (GTA). The 20th CAA is heavily committed along the Svatove-Kreminna line, as noted above. ISW has only observed limited mentions of the 6th CAA and partial mentions of 1st GTA formations in Luhansk Oblast, however, and has not observed these elements anywhere else in theater, suggesting that some of these units and formations have likely not been reconstituted yet. A delay in the reconstitution of tank units in particular could result from the fact that several critical (and previously elite) Russian tank units and mechanized formations have suffered devastating defeats over the course of the first year of the war. The 1st GTA, for example, suffered massive losses during its assault in Chernihiv Oblast early in the war and then once again in autumn of 2022 during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast. The 1st GTA’s 4th Tank Division, specifically its 12th and 13th Guards Tank Regiments, famously lost nearly 100 tanks (a full regiment’s worth) in a few days in September of 2022. Russian tank losses have been enormous in this war, amounting to the equivalent of around 16 tank regiments worth, which is likely hindering Russia’s ability to reconstitute its tank units rapidly. Recent intelligence estimates presented by Dutch open-source investigative organization Oryx and the British research institute International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) depict these losses clearly. Oryx verified over 1,000 distinct Russian tank losses and 500 captured tanks on February 9, which likely means that Russia has lost half of its pre-war tank fleet in the first year of the war. IISS similarly noted on February 15 that Russia has lost about 50 percent of its pre-war number of T-72B and T-72B3M main battle tanks. A single tank regiment requires just short of 100 tanks, so rebuilding two tank regiments from scratch (as the 12th and 13th Tank Regiments likely required) would demand 200 tanks, which the Russian armed forces do not appear to have in usable stocks and do not appear able to produce quickly. Widespread tank losses also impact the capacities of motorized rifle formations to function effectively, but motorized rifle units require fewer tanks in each and can make better use of the large amount of relatively untrained manpower the rushed Russian reserve mobilization has generated. The absence of reconstituted tank regiments and brigades, however, deprives the Russian ground forces of the kind of punch required to make and exploit operationally significant breakthroughs—which may explain why the WMD has so far failed to make any. The pattern of Russian deployments in other parts of the theater strongly suggests that most of the available maneuver elements of the other military districts and the Airborne Forces are already committed and thus do not constitute a large reserve that Moscow could suddenly hurl into the fray in Luhansk Oblast or elsewhere. ISW has previously assessed that various elements of the Southern Military District (SMD) are currently engaging in unsuccessful offensive efforts throughout Donetsk Oblast and holding defensive positions on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast. Elements of the Eastern Military District (EMD) and the 40thand 155th Naval Infantry Brigades have been predominantly fighting near Vuhledar in western Donetsk Oblast and have suffered catastrophic losses over the past weeks. DNR troops are heavily committed along the outskirts of Donetsk City and elsewhere throughout Donetsk Oblast. The Central Military District (CMD), which suffered devastating losses during Ukrainian counteroffensive operations near Lyman in fall 2022, appears to mainly be reinforcing WMD elements in the Kreminna area. VDV elements are scattered throughout the theater, gradually supplementing and increasingly supplanting the Wagner Group in its assaults around Bakhmut and maintaining a presence in southern Ukraine as well as a limited presence in Luhansk Oblast. The commitment of Russian forces throughout Ukraine suggests that the 2nd MRD is the only obvious candidate for a theater reserve unless the missing tank regiments/brigades begin to appear. The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (UK MoD) has previously confirmed this assessment with the suggestion that an absolute majority of the Russian military is already committed in Ukraine. There may well be more Russian elements online in Luhansk Oblast than ISW has observed at this time. Other research organizations have suggested that additional units of the 6th CAA are operating along the Luhansk Oblast line. ISW cannot verify the sources of these other assessments but has no reason to question them. If elements of the 6th CAA or other formations have indeed been committed, then Russian theater reserves available for commitment to subsequent offensive or defensive operations are even smaller. The offensive will likely continue and may briefly increase in intensity if reserve elements such as the 2nd MRD are committed, but these increases in intensity will likely be brief and unable to make operationally significant gains. Key inflections in ongoing military operations on February 19: Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi stated that Russian forces have already deployed all their combat-ready units to the frontlines in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts as well as parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts as well as parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian forces will reportedly be able to deploy only 50 Western-provided tanks to frontline areas by April , out of a promised total of 320 tanks.

, out of a promised total of 320 tanks. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) 1st Army Corps and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) 2nd Army Corps are official formations in the Russian Armed Forces while denying accusations that it dismissed DNR Military Command spokesperson Eduard Basurin or any other LNR/DNR commander. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin seized on the controversy over Basurin’s reported dismissal by publicizing a meeting he had with Basurin in which Prigozhin continued several informational lines of attack against the Russian MoD.

while denying accusations that it dismissed DNR Military Command spokesperson Eduard Basurin or any other LNR/DNR commander. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin seized on the controversy over Basurin’s reported dismissal by publicizing a meeting he had with Basurin in which Prigozhin continued several informational lines of attack against the Russian MoD. Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov publicly applauded Prigozhin after likely refusing to join Prigozhin’s renewed campaign against the Russian MoD. Kadyrov also indicated that he may be interested in forming a paramilitary company of his own after completing his government service.

after likely refusing to join Prigozhin’s renewed campaign against the Russian MoD. Kadyrov also indicated that he may be interested in forming a paramilitary company of his own after completing his government service. The Russian MoD falsely claimed that Ukrainian officials are preparing a radiological false flag attack in order to accuse Russia of violating the Convention on Nuclear Safety ahead of the 11th emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly.

in order to accuse Russia of violating the Convention on Nuclear Safety ahead of the 11th emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly. Russian Investigative Committee Head Alexander Bastrykin claimed that the completed investigation into the October 10, 2022 explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge in Crimea proves that Ukrainian Special Services planned and conducted a terrorist attack. The attack would have been a legitimate military operation, not a terrorist attack, had Ukraine conducted it.

proves that Ukrainian Special Services planned and conducted a terrorist attack. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces crossed the Russian border into Kharkiv Oblast and occupied unspecified border settlements.

and occupied unspecified border settlements. Russian forces continued offensive operations northwest of Svatove and near Kreminna. Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces are strengthening frontline positions west and northwest of Kreminna.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces are strengthening frontline positions west and northwest of Kreminna. Russian forces likely secured marginal gains in the northern suburbs of Bakhmut and in the eastern outskirts of the city. A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that degraded Wagner Group formations are narrowing the scope of their offensives in the Bakhmut area due to a lack of forces.

and in the eastern outskirts of the city. A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that degraded Wagner Group formations are narrowing the scope of their offensives in the Bakhmut area due to a lack of forces. Russian forces reportedly continued offensive operations along the western outskirts of Donetsk city and around Vuhledar.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces conducted a localized ground attack near Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast and amplified footage showing Wagner Group fighters arriving in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast and amplified footage showing Wagner Group fighters arriving in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Crimean occupation parliament head Vladimir Konstantinov stated that Crimean occupation officials nationalized tens of billions of rubles (at least 10 million USD) worth of Ukrainian property and plan to use funds from the sale of the property to support Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

and plan to use funds from the sale of the property to support Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. A Russian milblogger claimed that the Commander of Russian 45th Separate Special Purpose Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces Vadim Pankov was promoted to Major-General.

A Russian Lancet drone manufacturer and Kalashnikov Concern subsidiary is reportedly producing drones in a public sauna following disputes over access to its facilities, prompting another Russian drone manufacturers to call for the mass assembly of drones despite the lack availability of proper facilities. Ukrainian military officials reported that Russian forces are unable to repair modernized S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems near the frontlines due to logistics problems and have to transfer these systems to manufacturing plants in Russia.[41]