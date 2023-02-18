First digital security helpline in Central and Eastern Europe established in Ukraine

The first digital security helpline in Central and Eastern Europe NADIYNO helps Ukrainians on any digital security issues.
NADIYNO’s digital security experts have already responded to over 1000 Ukrainians’ requests, including from the temporarily occupied territories.
How it works
Specialists offer free online consultations on any digital security issue, from how to restore access to email to how to protect personal data. Users can contact them through an online form or on WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram.
The platform website features 189 cybersecurity tips so that users can improve their knowledge and skills on their own.
