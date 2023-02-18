A documentary about the war in Ukraine by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman has premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

A documentary about the war in Ukraine by Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman was presented at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, known as the Berlinale. The movie opens months before war. The invasion dramatically raises the stakes, the News reported.

Late in the evening of Feb. 24, 2022, just some 15 hours after Russia triggered its invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found time to receive American actor Sean Penn. Sitting in a bare, apparently windowless room, Zelenskyy speculated on Vladimir Putin’s motives for the invasion. “He wants us to be dead,” Zelenskyy said of the Russian president in the central scene in “Superpower.”