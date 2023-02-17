Pentagon says first group of 635 Ukrainians completed training at US base in Germany – CNN

A group of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. File photo: US Department of Defense

Pentagon said the first group of Ukrainian soldiers completed training at the Grafenwoehr US base in Germany, while a second group is already underway in the five-week course that will teach the troops maneuver, medical, and basic soldier training, CNN reported.

“The first group of 635 Ukrainians wrapped up the course at Grafenwoehr Training Area, according to a statement from Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, where the US conducts its own combined arms and maneuver training. The Ukrainian battalion also trained on the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle,” CNN wrote.

Ryder said that a second group of 710 Ukrainian troops has already begun training on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and the M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer. Also, another 890 Ukrainian forces will begin training on Stryker fighting vehicles next week.

Tags: Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Germany, Stryker, US