Industrial hemp cultivation park established in Ukraine

Industrial hemp cultivation cluster was founded on February 13, 2023 in Zhytomyr Oblast of Ukraine. Mykhailo Tereshchenko, ex-mayor of Hlukhova and owner of the healthy food brand “Desnaland”, told about this on Facebook. He emphasized that such an initiative will allow to revive the tradition of textile hemp in Zhytomyr and Europe and will create an alternative to the supplies from China.

“MA’RIJANNI HEMP INDUSTRIAL PARK is about transforming the old flax factory in the village of Ryzhany into a modern cluster for the cultivation and processing of technical hemp. This project will contribute to the reconstruction and European integration of Ukraine, which will create an alternative to supply from China,” explained Tereshchenko. “An industrial park will be created around the defibrillation plant for all Ukrainian entrepreneurs who want to come and work on hemp products on site, being sure of a good supply of the main raw materials. Small and large companies in the fields of textiles, packaging and biodegradable towels, quality paper, insulation and construction materials, non-woven mattresses, agro-fibre or biomass pellets are expected and welcomed.”

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration.

