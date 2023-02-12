Leaked docs suggest Putin is mobilizing army of kamikaze spies in UK – Sun

Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin has ordered Russian intelligence to start the recruitment of “kamikaze” spies in Britain, leaked documents suggest, Sun reports.

Former UK intelligence officials said Britain is currently a “major” target due to its support of Ukraine, and Russia would be doing everything it can to “get access to people and turn agents in useful places.”

The newspaper, citing a Russian intelligence source close to the Kremlin, says Moscow will intensify undercover work with secret informants among civil servants and politicians of all ranks and will try to recruit spies from within activist groups and religious communities.

Russian agents have already targeted Britain in recent years – the most notorious case being the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

Tags: Russia, UK, Ukraine