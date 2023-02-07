Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization till mid-May 2023

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has once again extended martial law and general mobilization in the country, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed. It will be extended for 90 days from 19 February 2023.

Ukraine first introduced martial law on 24 February 2022, on the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

During the general mobilization, all citizens of Ukraine who are liable for military service between the ages of 18 and 60 may be called up for military service, unless they have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from the military register.

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, men aged 18 to 60 who are liable for military service are prohibited from traveling outside the country, with certain exceptions. The freedom of movement of citizens, foreigners and stateless persons is also restricted. A curfew has been imposed.