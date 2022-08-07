Second caravan with supplies left Ukrainian ports – Ministry of Infrastructure

Second caravan with supplies left Ukrainian ports – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukrainian vessel with supplies leaves port.
Photo by Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure / FB  

Latest news Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, on Aug 7, 2nd caravan with Ukrainian supplies left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.
 
3 bulkers from Chornomorsk & 1 from Odesa carry almost 170,000 tons of agricultural products.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags