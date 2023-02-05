Like all authoritarian rulers, Putin responds only to strength in his opponents – UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly

In his article, published in the Times of Malta on 5 February ahead of his visit to Malta next week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “the greatest threat to Europe’s security since 1945” and says that Vladimir Putin’s ambitions “do not end with the conquest and annexation of Ukraine.”

“[Russian President Putin] wants to upend world politics and call time on the international order. And if he succeeds, he will drag us all back to an age of violence and conquest. But we cannot and will not let Putin win,” Cleverly wrote.

He noted,

“Like all authoritarian rulers, Putin responds only to strength in his opponents. He rejected Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point plan for peace last December. That is why the UK and Ukraine’s friends are doing all they can to bring Ukraine success on the battlefield,” Cleverly wrote adding that “Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest – indeed the only – path to peace.”

Malta has sought to help Ukraine by enforcing EU sanctions and providing humanitarian assistance including medicines and power generators. A small number of Ukrainian soldiers are also being treated in Maltese hospitals, according to Reuters.

Malta assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council in early February.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: James Cleverly, Malta, Putin, UK