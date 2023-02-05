Like all authoritarian rulers, Putin responds only to strength in his opponents – UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly

In his article, published in the Times of Malta on 5 February ahead of his visit to Malta next week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “the greatest threat to Europe’s security since 1945” and says that Vladimir Putin’s ambitions “do not end with the conquest and annexation of Ukraine.”
“[Russian President Putin] wants to upend world politics and call time on the international order. And if he succeeds, he will drag us all back to an age of violence and conquest. But we cannot and will not let Putin win,” Cleverly wrote.
He noted,
“Like all authoritarian rulers, Putin responds only to strength in his opponents. He rejected Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point plan for peace last December. That is why the UK and Ukraine’s friends are doing all they can to bring Ukraine success on the battlefield,” Cleverly wrote adding that “Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest – indeed the only – path to peace.”
Malta has sought to help Ukraine by enforcing EU sanctions and providing humanitarian assistance including medicines and power generators. A small number of Ukrainian soldiers are also being treated in Maltese hospitals, according to Reuters.
Malta assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council in early February.
Read also:
- US announces USD 2.175 bn worth aid for Ukraine, confirms it includes longer-range rockets
- Not only Abrams: what else the US provides in its biggest-yet aid packages
- Germany announces €1 billion military aid package to Ukraine
- Finland promises €400 million of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards – Reuters
- Russian oligarchs moved assets before Russian invasion of Ukraine to evade sanctions – US Treasury
- Cyprus, Greece and Germany are opposing a block on visas for Russian tourists — Politico (Sep 2022)
Tags: James Cleverly, Malta, Putin, UK