As an international community, ”what we must do is commit ourselves to defending Ukrainian independence and working for peace”, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated when interviewed on ‘Casa Italia’.
The anti-aircraft missile shield to protect Kyiv and other strategic areas ”will be operational on Ukrainian territory in the next seven to eight weeks” added Tajani, in a reference to the Italian-French Samp/T anti-missile system.
