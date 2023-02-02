As an international community, ”what we must do is commit ourselves to defending Ukrainian independence and working for peace”, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated when interviewed on ‘Casa Italia’.
The anti-aircraft missile shield to protect Kyiv and other strategic areas ”will be operational on Ukrainian territory in the next seven to eight weeks” added Tajani, in a reference to the Italian-French Samp/T anti-missile system.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
In October 2022, a few weeks before the Ukrainian Army liberated Kherson, Russian soldiers parked several school buses next to the Regional Art Museum named after Oleksii Shovkunenko. Over four days, the invaders loaded their vehicles with...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]