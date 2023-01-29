Ukrainian actor Dmytro Linartovych recalls how they were defending Solder in Ukraine’s Donbas (video)

Ukrainian actor Dmytro Linartovych voluntarily joined the military when Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time in February 2022. He passed 2-month training and fought near Kherson & Bakhmut. He was wounded in Soledar at the beginning of 2023 and evacuated thanks to the qualified work of military doctors.

“We are invincible on our land,” he said in the video, recalling what the battles in Soledar looked like.

📹via Zaluzhnyi/subt.EP pic.twitter.com/mTCjBqwYKA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 29, 2023

Tags: Donbas war (2014-present), Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), Soledar