ECHR rules that Russia controlled Donbas since 2014

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Ukraine cases against Russia admissible, AP reports.

The court said evidence presented at a hearing last year established that from May 11, 2014, areas in eastern Ukraine were “under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation” and that Moscow “had a significant influence on the separatists’ military strategy” including providing weapons, carrying out artillery attacks requested by the rebels and giving them political and economic support.

“The court rejected Russia’s objection unanimously,” the head of the court explained.