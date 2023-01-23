Russian agents suspected of directing far-right group to mail bombs in Spain – NYT

US and EU officials believe that Russian military intelligence officers directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out a recent letter bomb campaign in Spain whose most prominent targets were the Ukrainian and American embassies, the Spanish prime and defense ministers, according to The New York Times referring to US officials.

In late November and early December, six letter bombs were sent in Spain to the official residence of the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the American and Ukrainian embassies; and the Spanish Defense Ministry. One of the letter bombs was sent to Instalaza, a weapons maker in Zaragoza that manufactures grenade launchers that Spain is giving to Ukraine, and another went to the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base outside Madrid.

No one was killed in the attacks, but an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy was injured when one of the packages exploded. US officials consider the attacks terrorism.

Later multiple Ukrainian diplomatic missions received threats which included packages with blood and animal eyes.

Ukraine embassy in Greece received "bloody package" – @MFA_Ukraine It's the 33rd case of attempted intimidation of 🇺🇦diplomats in 17 countries:

🔹1 bomb letter

🔹2 bomb threats

🔹1 case of vandalism

🔹1 case of a written threat

🔹28 bloody packageshttps://t.co/2ChvGYDDdO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 12, 2022

The officials told NYT that the investigators in recent weeks have focused on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has members and associates across Europe and military-style training centers in St. Petersburg. It is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies, and the US State Department designated it a global terrorist organization. The Spanish police tracked the organization’s ties with far-right Spanish organizations.

NYT says that the apparent aim of the action was to signal that Russia and its proxies could carry out terrorist strikes across Europe, including in the capitals of NATO member states, which is helping defend Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, said the US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivities around the investigation.

Tags: letter bomb, mail bombs, Spain